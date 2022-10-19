The Boston Celtics started their 2022-23 NBA campaign like a house on fire. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Celtics took down James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden Tuesday night, 126-117, for Boston’s first win of the season.

Tatum and Brown also managed to hit milestones along the way in the Sixers game. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum, who scored 35 points on an efficient 13-of-20 shooting from the field with two 3-pointers, has now surpassed Paul Pierce “for the most by a Celtics player prior to turning 25 in franchise history.” That was Tatum’s 66th 30-point game in his NBA career, thus far. He should have a lot more of that coming before he hits 25 in March 2023. Tatum also collected 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in 39 minutes to make all his fantasy owners smile ear to ear.

Brown, on the other hand, was not too shabby either with his performance. He dropped 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the floor with four triples in 39 minutes. As noted by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Brown is the first Celtics player ever to score at least 30 points in three consecutive season openers. He is also the second Celtics in history to have three 30-point games in a season opener. Furthermore, Tatum and Brown are the only Celtics teammates to score more than 30 points in an opener.

The Celtics will go as far as where the duo of Tatum and Brown takes them. Up next for Boston is another marquee matchup, as they head south to face the Miami Heat on Friday.