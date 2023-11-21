Celtics star Jayson Tatum continued to etch his name in NBA history books, this time joining Karl-Anthony Towns for a 1st half record.

The Boston Celtics have looked every bit the championship contender that fans and pundits believed they would be coming into the 2023-24 NBA season. After a disappointing finish to last season losing in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, the Celtics reloaded their roster adding two All-Star caliber players in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. It's helped them grab the best record in the NBA so far. A big part of the Celtics early success has been the stellar play of Jayson Tatum. Tatum just joined Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns in NBA history with an epic first-half feat.

Jayson Tatum becomes the 2nd player in NBA History to record 30+ points, 9 rebounds and 5 3PM in a single half: Karl-Anthony Towns – 3/14/22 https://t.co/H0GG352Xvw — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 21, 2023

In the first half of the Celtics Monday game against the Charlotte Hornets, Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points and nine rebounds on 66 percent shooting from the field. Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns are now the only two players in league history to have put up 30+ points and nine rebounds in a half while knocking down five three-point attempts. Towns completed that feat on March 14, 2022 in the second half of the Timberwolves game against the San Antonio Spurs. He had 36 points and nine rebounds with six made three-point shots.

This season, Tatum has put his name into the conversation for the NBA's MVP Award. Through the Celtics first 13 games, he's been averaging 26.9 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Celtics are currently 11-2 and on a six-game win streak.