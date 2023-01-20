Jayson Tatum had another magnificent performance on Thursday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in overtime, 121-118. It was a thrilling encounter that was worthy of all the hype surrounding the NBA Finals rematch, but for his part, Tatum had other things on his mind.

Right after the final buzzer, Tatum spoke to NBA reporter Chris Haynes as the pair discussed Boston’s big win. Before ending his interview, however, the Celtics superstar just had to send a special shoutout to NBA on TNT host Ernie Johnson, whose mother recently passed away:

“Prayers and condolences go out to Ernie and his family,” Tatum said. “You hate to hear that. So, I love you, man. I’m praying for you. You and your family, we wish you well.”

Jayson Tatum sends his condolences to Ernie Johnson after the passing of his mother 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/FOmz5ts3Zf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 20, 2023

Johnson was not in the studio for Thursday’s broadcast as he opted to spend time with his family amid the death of his mother, Lois Marjorie Johnson. Mrs. Johnson lived a full life before passing away at the age of 94.

As for Jayson Tatum, this sobering moment is a testament to just how classy this young man is. He just came off one of the Celtics’ biggest wins of the season, but he still made sure to take the time to send his prayers and condolences to Ernie Johnson and his family.

Tatum finished Thursday’s win with a game-high 34 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and four triples in 48 minutes of action. Talk about a heavy workload for the Celtics stud.