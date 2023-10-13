It's interesting when fans get to hear NBA players opinions' regarding certain topics that almost always draw controversy in social media. One such topic is the topic of who the most skilled players in the league are. Perception of skill varies from person to person, but NBA players, such as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, give these discourses an air of credibility. But that doesn't mean that fans have to agree with their opinions.

Speaking to Complex Sports, Tatum dropped his list of the five most-skilled players in the NBA. His list was as follows: himself (understandably), Kyrie Irving (his former Celtics teammate), Paul George (a player he's been compared to by many pundits), Kevin Durant and Devin Booker (his Team USA teammates back in 2021). But fans didn't let Tatum hear the end of his glaring exclusion of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Fans commented on Instagram that Jayson Tatum must have forgotten how it was Curry who put the Celtics' defense to the sword during the 2022 NBA Finals, denying the prestigious franchise of its 18th championship.

“He forgot his father Wardell Stephen Curry,” one user wrote. Said another, “He can’t mentioned Steph.. that man send him to sleep in an embarrassing fashion 😂”

Of course, in a list of five, there were bound to be glaring omissions. Thus, it's hard to rag on Jayson Tatum too much for his exclusion of the Warriors star, as much as it stirs controversy among fans starved of content given that it's the preseason.

It's also not too difficult to understand where Tatum is coming from with the list he came up with; he has either spent a lot of time with them as teammates or he sees plenty of himself in those players. In fact, if there were to be outcry, it must have been for his exclusion of his Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown, not Curry's.

Whatever the case may be, it's Jayson Tatum's list and fans can say whatever they want about it. That is the beauty of free speech; it's not like Tatum came up with something egregiously wrong anyway.