The long wait is finally over. Jayson Tatum is now getting his first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand, and it cannot come any sooner for Boston Celtics fans.

A report from Sole Retriever revealed on Friday that Tatum is now expected to debut his signature sneaker in the summer of 2023. The Celtics superstar himself all but confirmed the news by coming out with his own tweet to hype the report:

We’re still going to have to wait a bit before this pair drops, but much like Tatum himself, it is clear that the fans are excited about this one.

According to the report, the Jordan Tatum 1 is expected to come in at least three initial colorways: “Zoo,” St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade.” The “zoo” element is an ode to Tatum’s relationship with his son Deuce as the father-and-son duo loves spending time together in the zoo. “St. Louis” is a hat tip to Tatum’s hometown, while “Pink Lemonade” is simply one of his favorite drinks.

Unfortunately, there are no photos of the prototype yet, but these should arrive in the near future. You can be sure that Jordan Brand will be marketing the heck out of Jayson Tatum’s first signature shoe.

It was also reported on Friday that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is going to be getting his first shoe next summer. Much like the Jordan Tatum 1, the Nike Ja 1 is also expected to be one of the hottest kicks in the market next year.