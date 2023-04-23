My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

For the most part, the Boston Celtics have looked dominant against the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round playoff series, which is why their 130-122 loss in Game 3 was so surprising. The Hawks simply could not miss from the field, shooting 56 percent in this one, and Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum quickly went back to the drawing board to figure out what he and his teammates did wrong.

While Boston has flexed their skill throughout this series so far, there have been a couple of areas that Atlanta has had success in too, which helped them save their season with a victory in Game 3. Tatum pointed out two areas that the C’s have to be better in in Game 4, and these two fixes could help Boston take a 3-1 series lead back to Boston ahead of Game 5.

“We had a few games where we did rebound well and take care of the ball, and then the last game (vs. Atlanta in Game 3), we didn’t so much. In order for us to win, those areas we have to be really good in.” – Jayson Tatum, CLNS Media Boston

The Hawks have murdered the Celtics on the glass so far this series, particularly when it comes to offensive rebounding. And while Atlanta is also turning the ball over, Tatum notes that Boston needs to limit their own turnovers, which was a big problem in their playoff run to the NBA Finals last year as well. The Celtics have certainly shown the talent to be able to breeze by these Hawks, but whether or not they can make these fixes could determine whether they pick up a nice bounce back win or lose their second straight game.