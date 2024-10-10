NBA fans are getting an inside look at stars such as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, and Boston Celtics champion Jayson Tatum. As the 2024 Finals champion gears up for what Tatum hopes will be an MVP season in 2024-25, fans are getting an in-depth look at last season, such as his performance against the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals. A video clip of Netflix’s new documentary “Starting 5” featuring the five-time All-Star and Tony Brothers has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Tatum questions a no-call on Andrew Nembhard from Brothers, who quips a funny response in the brief back-and-forth between the two in the video posted via X, formerly Twitter.

“It looked like a Jayson Tatum move,” Brothers said, to which Tatum replied, “He ain’t no Jayson Tatum.”

Tatum hasn’t acknowledged the clip or mentioned “Starting 5” on social media, even though the Netflix doc has gained immense popularity since its October 9 release date. The Netflix documentary evoked a response from Edwards on social media recently, as it’s now the second-most searched documentary, according to Google.

It also features Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis. All ten episodes are now available on the streaming giant’s platform.

Anthony Edwards blasts Jayson Tatum in Netflix documentary

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards doesn’t hold back in Netflix’s NBA documentary, “Starting 5,” as fans saw how he moves daily and what he thinks about Jayson Tatum during a game between the Timberwolves and the Celtics. During the regular season, after beating Tatum and the Celtics in overtime last November, Edwards delivered his honest take about the 26-year-old star, per Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam.

“You see Tatum trying to get me on the switch, locked his ass up two times,” Edwards told his teammates. “Tatum was talking crazy saying, ‘Yeah, I’m here,’ then I said, ‘I’m coming again.’ Talking about ‘best player in the league’. . .y’all trippin’.”

Entering his eighth NBA season, Tatum understands what comes with defending the title. It means you’re getting every team’s best effort nightly while trying to maintain a hold at the top of the league’s standings. However, if the 2024-25 Celtics can do so, Tatum likes his chances of capturing his first Most Valuable Player award in 2025, per Fadeaway World’s X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m not chasing MVP if it’s costing us games,” Tatum said after a Celtics preseason game. “But if I’m in that conversation, it means we’re one of the best teams.”

The Celtics beat the Nuggets 130-104 in their second outing after a 107-103 victory against the same squad in their first exhibition. Both were played in Abu Dhabi. The Celtics are 2-0 in preseason play.