Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is returning to the court for the first time since a patellar dislocation injury during the 2023-24 season. He had surgery shortly after and missed the entire year. Today he was cleared for training camp and is getting back on the court for the Blazers. Because of that good news, his former teammate, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum shared a positive message of support for Williams on social media.

“Excited to see my brotha back out there 🤞🏽”

Sean Highkin, beat reporter for the Blazers, shared Williams's thoughts about his return.

“I'm in a great space right now. It's been a long seven months. A long fight back. I'm ready to get back on the court, man. You see me smiling. There was a point when I couldn't walk.”

Williams was traded to the Trail Blazers in October 2023. He, Malcolm Brogdon and two future firsts were sent in exchange for Jrue Holiday. Williams has only played in 41 games over his last two seasons.

The Celtics made the right move by adding Jrue Holiday

After the dust settled on the Holiday trade, not everyone was in agreement that it was the best move. DJ Foster of ClutchPoints gave the Celtics an A- for the trade.

“Holiday is a perfect fit for Boston, who dealt Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason and suddenly had a need for a point-of-attack defender. There aren't many better in the league defensively than Holiday, who can replicate much of what was lost in the Smart trade while providing a much steadier hand offensively. Holiday's ability to create for Brown and Tatum should help the dynamic duo find easier buckets, and Holiday's decision-making will be welcome for a team that has struggled with turnovers throughout the years.”

But many top replies and comments on social media weren't so effusive in their praise.

RotoGrinders' account replied to Adrian Wojnarowski's trade announcement with a clip of Kobe and Shaq with the caption, “Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams carrying the Blazers to the playoffs this season.”

Another user @FFCollective said, “That’s a good haul for @trailblazers in getting veteran good guard to help develop young guys, high upside guy in Robert Williams and 1 high value unprotected pick as Celtics core is in their 30’s.”

Considering they won the title that year, the Celtics aced this trade.