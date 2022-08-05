Jayson Tatum’s stern response on how he deals with trade rumors amid Jaylen Brown rumblings

The Boston Celtics just fell short of winning an NBA title after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. Clearly, their roster is in good shape, but there have been trade rumors recently surrounding Jaylen Brown and Derrick White reportedly being offered to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. It’s truly hard to know what is true or not and that’s exactly how Jayson Tatum looks at it. Just take everything with a grain of salt.

Via Justin Quinn of the Celtics Lab:

“That’s the world we live in, right?” Jayson Tatum responded when asked how he deals with seeing them. “It always comes from an anonymous source, but it always makes ESPN or Twitter or whatever, and everybody sees it. So you never know what is true and what’s not true, but it gets people to talk about it, and I guess that’s the idea. They got what they wanted out of the deal — for people to talk about it and make speculations and this, that, and the third. If you pay attention to everything you see on Twitter or TV, you’ll drive yourself crazy. I think that’s just something that you have to learn just to keep your own sanity and your own peace. They will literally say anything, and some of it might be true, and then there’s other things that just couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“But, the average fan at home doesn’t know the difference, and they just might believe whatever they see,” Jayson Tatum continued. “And it doesn’t help that people on the sports talk shows talk about it every day and we don’t know who said it. So, just control what you can control, and that’s what I always kind of live by.”

Certainly a smart way to go about it. Tatum is certainly not one to ever come up in trade rumors, though. He’s the franchise star in Boston and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Brown has also proved over the last couple of years that he can be the perfect co-star to Jayson Tatum.

For what it’s worth, the rumblings surrounding Brown and Durant haven’t gone anywhere and at this point, it looks likely KD remains with the Nets.