The Boston Celtics pulled off a massive win on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler and the Heat let a golden opportunity to close out the Celtics on their own home floor slip away, and while they still have a commanding 3-1 series lead, they are now entering dangerous territory.

Just ask Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famer has come out to say that he believes the Celtics are going to blow the Heat out again in Game 5 in Boston. According to Barkley, Miami is facing a potentially serious dilemma here:

“I think Game 5 is gonna be a cakewalk for the Celtics,” Barkley said. “They’re gonna have so much energy. … I think they gonna kill Miami the next game. And they gonna come back down here (to Miami). Imma tell you something else, Game 6 in Miami gonna be Game 7 for Miami.”

Does Chuck have a point here? Are the Celtics still a threat to the Heat at this point? Even if Jayson Tatum and Co. end up defeating Miami at the TD Garden in Game 5 — something that they have yet to do in this series, by the way — Boston will still need to win two more games to win this series.

No team in NBA history has come back from being 0-3 in a seven-game series, and it doesn’t seem like the Celtics are going to do that here. Then again, you just never know.