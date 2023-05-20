In the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, Grant Williams got into a verbal altercation with star Jimmy Butler. Both players received technical fouls for jawing at each other, but this sequence came back to bite the Celtics, as the Heat finished the game on a 26-9 run and won Game 2 by a final score of 111-105.

After Game 2, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke to the media, and he offered a shocking take on the Jimmy Butler-Grant Williams altercation, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“He didn’t do anything wrong necessarily, so I don’t think it’s emotions getting the best of him.”

Grant Williams, 24, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.0 turnovers, and 2.4 personal fouls per game across 79 appearances this season (23 starts).

The former Tennessee star shot the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Williams’ 39.5% three-point percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

Williams and the Celtics have a must-win Game 3 ahead of them on Sunday night. If they lose to Butler and the Heat once again in Game 3, their season will be over, as no team in league history has come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. So here’s to hoping that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown save the Celtics’ season on Sunday and lead Boston to a much-needed victory in Game 3.