If coaches and players are asked, they won’t hesitate to talk about the rituals and superstitions they have to keep them ready for games. Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is no different, and the one he has might take the prize in the weird category.

Mazzulla opened up about what he does when he sleeps. One wouldn’t think taping your mouth shut would be in the equation, but that’s exactly what he does (insert shocked face). As crazy as that sounds, there’s a good reason why Joe Mazzulla does it, according to Nick Goss of NBC4 Washington.

“There’s sleep tape. I actually have a mouthpiece, I upgraded to a sleep mouthpiece, and that kinda helps with it,” Mazzulla said. “When I got into the NBA, I kind of learned how long of a season it is physically, mentally and emotionally. And I think coaches and players have to find ways to take care of themselves. It’s important to optimize as much as you can.

“I remember my first year in the league, I wasn’t used to having all this great food around. Food in the facility, pregame, postgame, food on the plane. I got really worn down and tired halfway through my first year. I just took a different approach and was like, how can I optimize to make sure I’m at my best as a coach, so sleep is really important and mouth tape plays a part in that for me.”

Mazzulla recommends this method to anyone who has trouble sleeping. Judging off of his first year as head coach, it would be hard to argue with the ritual. We can’t knock things until they’re tried, but it’s probably safe to say many wouldn’t try this sleeping method.