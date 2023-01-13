In the NBA, every coach has their way to stem the tide when the squad is on the receiving end of a point blitz. Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla prefers not to call timeouts, and let his players figure it out on the fly.

Mazzulla’s way is probably not the conventional method to deal with dry spells. Most coaches are quick to get a timeout called to get their guys over to the bench for some regrouping time.

On Thursday, the Celtics played the Brooklyn Nets, and when his team fell behind, Joe Mazzulla was true to form, letting his players play through the struggle. After the Celtics came back to win 109-98. The first year head coach was asked about not calling timeouts, and his reaction poked fun at the doubters, per Jay King of The Athletic.

Judging by the success the Celtics are having this season, there is little reason to doubt anything Mazzulla is implementing. After defeating the Nets, Boston has a record of 31-12, the best in the league. The amount of victories probably come as a surprise to many, seeing how Mazzulla replaced a man (Ime Udoka) who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season.

Up to this point, it doesn’t appear Mazzulla is fazed or rattled by the new found responsibility. In fact, he seems to be thriving in it.

There isn’t a playbook on how to handle grown adults. Everyone has their own leadership style, and the one that works depends on how someone can relate to the people who count on a person to lead them.

In this case, no timeouts is the way to go for Mazzulla and the Celtics. So far, so good.