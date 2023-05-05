Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Jayson Tatum has not had the best start to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, especially in Game 2. He played 18 minutes vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, basically being a non-factor in the Celtics blow out victory. Ahead of Game 3 vs. the Sixers, Kendrick Perkins issued Tatum a challenge for Friday’s game and the postseason beyond.

"[Jayson Tatum] has zero excuses this season as far completing the mission… Jayson Tatum has to get it done, not just in this series [vs. Sixers] but through the entire postseason and bring home a championship." —Kendrick Perkins (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/Pe6J3mp9IK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

“With Giannis and the Bucks being out, he [Jayson Tatum] has zero excuses this season as far as completing the mission. Jayson Tatum better get it done when it comes down to bringing a championship back to the bean town, period. When you talk about having a complete roster, he has that, when you talk about having elite point guard play…you have another superstar on your team in Jaylen Brown…you’re not missing anything when it comes down to the bigs and the interior…he has zero excuses to get it done. ”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perkins goes down the roster the Celtics have, emphasizing all the pieces surrounding Tatum that should propel them to a championship. Not to mention, he highlights that the Eastern Conference NBA Finals favorite Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are no longer in contention. With the Bucks out, Tatum and the Celtics have every opportunity in the world to find themselves in the NBA Finals.

Not only does Perkins want Tatum to make it back to the NBA Finals, but he believes anything but an NBA Finals victory is a failure for the 25 year old. Ultimately, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics faithful would most likely agree with Kendrick Perkins; now it remains to be seen if the Celtics superstar is up to the challenge.