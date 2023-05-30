Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett had the perfect reaction to Jayson Tatum’s “Anything is possible” jacket ahead of Game 7. The jacket, which also included a picture of Garnett, drew a response from the former NBA superstar on Twitter.

🫡 @jaytatum0 ! Appreciate you, now go do game 7 shyt killa! https://t.co/l3HVTYki9T — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 29, 2023

Jayson Tatum is looking to Garnett for inspiration in a sense. KG enjoyed plenty of big moments during his career in the NBA, and Monday night will prove to be no different for Tatum and the Celtics.

Boston will need all hands on deck in order to complete their comeback after previously being down 3-0 in the series versus the Miami Heat.

