In a recent episode of his podcast, “KG Certified,” Celtics legend Kevin Garnett squashed his beef with former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah.

The two go all the way back in 2007, during Noah’s rookie year. Noah would approach Garnett, saying how KG was his idol growing up, even telling him how he had a poster of the legend on the wall. Not only did KG dismiss him, but he even went as far as dropping the f-bomb on the former rookie.

It left a huge mark on Noah, and began a career-long beef that lasted for a decade. This was also around the time when the Boston Celtics, who also featured Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, met a Chicago Bulls team led by a young Derrick Rose (who had healthy knees at the time).

The two would reunite on the podcast, with Garnett finally apologizing to Noah for their past fiery feud.

KG and Joakim Noah squash the beef from their on-court feuds from back in the day. 🤝 New episode of #KGCertified with @JoakimNoah drops Monday on the @shobasketball YouTube! pic.twitter.com/DFCbRRIuYJ — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) May 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was trying to destroy your will,” Garnett said. “But never in another stratosphere would I ever thought that you were a fan of mine. So, I come today and I say, I apologize for killing that light, my brother.”

Joakim Noah accepted Garnett’s apology, saying that he understood where he was coming from. “I’m a competitor, too,” Noah said. “I know what it’s like to want to win at all costs.” Noah would credit KG’s treatment of him as it turned him into an ”animal”on the court. It gave him extra motivation to be better and prove people wrong. It also gave Noah a very personal sense of closure because it allowed him to be at peace with someone whom he idolized growing up.

Kevin Garnett would then go on to talk about how “steel sharpens steel,” and how the older generations used to treat him the way he treated Noah, and how he credited that into turning him into a competitor, and in the end, an NBA champion in 2008, contributing to the Celtics’ rich history of success. While the former Bulls star failed to reach such heights in his career, he looks back fondly as someone who stood his ground in his own way, didn’t back down, and rose to his own definition of prominence.

“I take a lot of pride in being a big brother to all the young guys, you know what I’m saying? I just want you to know I recognize your genius, I saw it and I respected it,” KG added.