Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis could make his regular-season debut, returning from injury this week. Porzingis, who Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum recently called the “cheat code,” has spent the past five months recovering from a rare foot injury that kept him out of most of the 2024 NBA Finals. That day could be Monday night when Boston hosts the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden, per Sportacentrs.com’s Kristians Dilans.

“Žanis Peiners, a close friend of Kristaps Porziņģis, revealed on Latvian sports show that KP might be set for his season debut in the upcoming days, a couple of weeks earlier than previously reported timeline,” Dilans reported. “C’s play Clippers tonight and visit Bulls on Friday.

Amid a five-game winning streak, the Celtics are 14-3 and could be on pace to extend their streak ahead of a rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. With a potential boost from Porzingis, the Celtics will host the Clippers on Monday before facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Celtics' Jayson Tatum drops ‘cheat code’ Kristaps Porzingis take

After Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis practiced with the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate, all signs pointed toward the starting center returning from injury well before his initial timeline. The 7-foot-3 big man’s recovery anticipated a return for mid-to-late December but will be back in action well before that. Jayson Tatum can’t wait, calling Porzingis the team’s ‘cheat code.’

Tatum talked about Porzingis’ impact and what it means to the team.

“You seen it (what Porzingis means to the team) last year. We’re a really good team right now. We got KP, and it just makes us that much better on both ends of the floor,” Tatum said. “Our chemistry is there. It’s like having a cheat code — a 7’4 guy we can get the ball to on mismatches and watch him go to work. … He looks good. We’re all excited for when he does come back and have our full team healthy.”

The Celtics beat the Timberwolves 107-105 on Sunday. Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 29 points, including seven threes, and Tatum finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Tatum is averaging 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals this season for the Celtics and is excited for Porzingis’ debut. The Celtics (14-3) are second in the Eastern Conference, trailing the 17-1 Cavs. They are on the verge of Porzingis’ return, which will give them momentum ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the team with the best record in the NBA.