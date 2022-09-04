One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.

Unfortunately, Gallo’s debut for the Cs may have to wait for a while. During Italy’s campaign in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Danilo Gallinari suffered a knee injury. The injury, initially diagnosed as a meniscus tear, was later revealed to be an ACL tear. As a result, the Celtics are shutting down Gallinari indefinitely.

One of the leading voices in the Celtics locker spoke talked about Gallinari’s unfortunate injury. Marcus Smart, who dealt with his own injury woes last season, said that he was devastated about Gallo’s injury. However, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year stressed that the other guys will just have to step up as usual. (via CLNS Media)

“You never want to see anybody get hurt, let alone on your team, but anybody. Somebody like Gallo who’s coming in and was going to help us tremendously, it definitely pushes us (Celtics) back a little bit, but it’s the NBA, we’re professionals, we have other guys on the roster and it’s time for them to step up.”

The Celtics’ front court is pretty good even with Gallinari out for the foreseeable future. With guys like Robert Williams III, Al Horford, and Grant Williams, they’re in a pretty good spot. They would’ve loved for Gallinari to be out there and give them a different identity, but well, the injury happened.

Now, it’s time for the other guys to step up in his absence. Hopefully, Gallinari returns to the Celtics’ active roster sooner rather than later.