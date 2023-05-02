A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series on Monday night. Without an injured Joel Embiid in the mix, the Sixers came into Game 1 in Boston as the heavy underdogs. James Harden and Co. didn’t see it that way, though, and they came up with a masterful performance as a unit to escape with an unlikely 119-115 victory in the series opener.

At this point, the Celtics have no choice but to win Game 2 on Wednesday. After all, losing the opening two games at home would be disastrous for the No. 2 seed Celtics, and it could spell the end of the line for them. Unfortunately for Boston, they might need to battle the Sixers on Wednesday without Marcus Smart after last season’s Defensive Player of the Year popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 2.

Marcus Smart injury status for Game 2 vs. Sixers

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smart looked like he was in considerable pain on the bench in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the chest. It’s this same injury that has now forced Boston to have their defensive stalwart listed as questionable to play for Game 2. Smart is dealing with a chest contusion and it has led to his status being up in the air for Wednesday’s must-win contest.

The good news here is that the injury doesn’t sound overly serious. Smart will likely play through the pain in Game 2, and while he might not be 100 percent healthy, the veteran should still be able to make a significant impact in Wednesday’s crucial matchup.