The Boston Celtics may be the higher seed in their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup, but it’s the Philadelphia 76ers who currently hold a 1-0 advantage in this best-of-seven series. Now, heading into Wednesday’s Game 2, Joe Mazzulla and company are looking to even things up with a much-needed win before heading on the road to Pennsylvania for two consecutive games. Unfortunately, they may be attempting to do so at sub-full strength, as Marcus Smart’s availability is currently up in the air. With this, the question on every Celtics fan’s mind: Is Marcus Smart playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

Marcus Smart injury status vs. Sixers

Argued to be the heart and soul of Boston Celtics basketball, Marcus Smart was all over the place during Monday’s Game 1 bout against the 76ers. From cashing in on contested buckets down the stretch to sliding on the floor for loose balls, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year was making his presence felt in seemingly every area of the game.

As a result of his efforts, despite the loss, the point guard finished the night off with an impressive stat line of 12 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds while shooting 57.1% from the field.

Unfortunately, perhaps his physicality during Boston’s series opener proved to be a bit too much, as he finds himself listed as “questionable” for Game 2 due to a chest contusion, as per the league’s official injury report.

Should he be relegated to the sidelines for Wednesday’s matchup, the Celtics will likely look to lean on the likes of Derrick White and newly minted Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to pick up the slack in the backcourt.

However, in the meantime, when it comes to the question of whether or not Marcus Smart will be playing tonight vs. the Sixers, the answer is still undetermined.