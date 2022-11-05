‘My real life bodyguard’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum shares adorable snapshot with Deuce after Bulls win

Jayson Tatum is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars in the NBA today. A man of this stature demands a lot of attention wherever he goes, so you can be sure that the Boston Celtics star has a beefed-up security team with him at all times.

As it turns out, there’s no better man to lead Tatum’s security detail than his four-year-old son, Deuce. The Celtics All-Star showcased just that in a recent Instagram post that is nothing short of adorable:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayson Tatum🙏🏀 (@jaytatum0)

“My real life body guard 🤞🏽” Tatum endearingly wrote in his caption.

Deuce standing there like he’s protecting his dad from any and all threats is just so cute. These two have a great relationship, and for his part, the Celtics star has always been very proud of how he’s become a loving father to his only son.

Deuce watched his dad ball out again on Friday as the Celtics took down the Chicago Bulls at the TD Garden. Tatum dropped a massive 36-point, 12-rebound double-double with six assists, a steal, a block, and just one turnover in 40 minutes of action. The Celtics talisman also drained three triples while also going 17-of-20 from the line.

Tatum went toe-to-toe against Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in this one, who himself exploded for a season-high 46 points. The pair went back-and-forth in a thrilling encounter, but in the end, it was Tatum and the Celtics who emerged with a hard-fought 123-119 victory.