Nia Long has finally broken her silence on the cheating scandal involving her fiancé and suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

For those unaware of the situation, Udoka has been handed a one-year suspension by the Celtics after his “intimate” and “improper” relationship with a female team staffer came to light. More details about the shocking scandal have been revealed, including how the said staffer also arranged the travel and accommodations for Nia whenever she came to Boston or join them in road games.

While Udoka’s future with the Celtics remains in limbo, the other big question that people are asking is his relationship with Long. While they are not married, they have been partners for more than a decade now and even share a child together.

Now, on Instagram, Nia Long appears to address the issue with Ime Udoka as she talked about mental health. She highlighted about learning to “distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”

While we’re not sure were Udoka falls in there, the post came after Long’s ex, Massai Z. Dorsey, said that he and Nia are in full support of Udoka. Dorsey and Long have reportedly remained close through the years and smoothly co-parenting their now 21-year-old child.

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey told DailyMail.com, “We’re sticking by him 100%.

“All I could say is good things about Ime. He’s a good man. All these years. I’m happy he’s in my son’s life. Ime made a mistake. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to TMZ through her representative Shannon Barr, Long asked for some privacy and respect as she and her family deal with the problem.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children,” Long said.