Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal

Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce has chimed in on the Ime Udoka scandal that has rocked the basketball world. After getting caught having an illicit affair with a female staffer, the Celtics head coach is now awaiting what has been dubbed as a “significant suspension” for his transgression. If you ask Pierce, however, he believes that Udoka does not deserve to be suspended.

According to the Hall of Fame swingman, the Celtics should just opt to fine Udoka for his actions:

“It should just be a fine not a suspension,” Pierce wrote in his tweet.

It should just be a fine not a suspension 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) September 22, 2022

Pierce’s hot take did not exactly sit well with some users, and as usual, the mean streets of Twitter unleashed their full wrath on The Truth:

Sit this one out big homie pic.twitter.com/5e1SLyAOIN — FRANKBLACK (@FranckMby) September 22, 2022

You should’ve been fined for faking an injury to poo — 🐅KUZZI🐅 (@MMAKuzzi) September 22, 2022

lmao yeah we know how you would feel about this lol — Jake (@JakeMarc23) September 22, 2022

Others were quick to point out that Paul Pierce doesn’t have the moral ascendancy to speak on this highly sensitive subject:

You should sit this one out 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/YdO8blGfku — Kam💥 (@Kamm675) September 22, 2022

U should’ve sent Monica for him pic.twitter.com/9XopgQmLH6 — Hot Potato (@HotPotatoVBE) September 22, 2022

Well, nobody can say you aren't well versed enough in the subject to give your opinion, that's for sure pic.twitter.com/nItZCjWPkU — B. (@HooksAndHoops) September 22, 2022

Well, that’s just savage. Some keyboard warriors were quick to point out Pierce’s history with women and how he isn’t exactly a model citizen. I guess he had this coming?

For what it’s worth, however, some folks also agreed with Pierce’s assessment of the issue at hand. The general sentiment is that Udoka’s transgression was not dire enough to warrant such a severe punishment (there have been rumors of a potential one-year suspension looming). Others, though, were quick to point out that the Celtics coach made a clear violation of company policy, and that he should face the consequences of his actions.