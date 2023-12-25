Paul Pierce opened up on what it was like to play on Christmas

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently sat down with Kevin Garnett on their podcast for Showtime Basketball and discussed whether they liked playing games on Christmas or not. Pierce said he was not a fan, because he was more worried about his family.

“When I had kids I didn't (like playing on Christmas),” Paul Pierce said to Kevin Garnett, via Showtime Basketball. “It was too much. They on the road, they in the hotel with you. You can't really concentrate, then you wanna make sure they have a good day. And then we gotta go out and play a game. I really wasn't invested on Christmas day really like that, to be honest. I mean, you know, I know it's a special day to play the game. And, you know, you want to do it for the fans. But I always was like so locked in on just kind of like family on that day because you know, we sacrificed so much, you know, being in the NBA. We missed so many holidays with families and birthdays and all type of s**t. It was tough on Christmas man. I don't think I ever even had a good game on Christmas.”

Pierce played on Christmas day eight times, and four of those came with the Celtics. He played on Christmas once with the Brooklyn Nets, then once with the Washington Wizards, while the last two games he played on Christmas were with the Los Angeles Clippers. Pierce went 1-3 on Christmas with the Celtics, and 3-5 overall in his career.