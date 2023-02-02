Boston Celtics fans have nothing to worry about Robert Williams III’s health status despite his latest injury scare.

Williams played against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and had a highly efficient game, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting on top of nine rebounds and one block. He was pivotal as Boston obliterated Brooklyn 139-96.

Clearly, he didn’t look hindered by the ankle injury he sustained recently and forced him out of their previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even better, Williams himself provided an update about his condition following their win over the Nets, noting that he feels “really good” about his ankle. The Celtics big man did admit that there were some soreness heading to Wednesday’s match and that he had to tape it up, but it’s not that big of an issue for him since he deemed he could play with it, per Jay King of The Athletic.

Robert Williams III was actually questionable heading to the Nets game, so to see him start and play well is definitely an encouraging development when it comes to his overall health. It is worth noting that Williams was also out for the first 29 games of the 2022-23 season as he recovered from his knee injury from last season.

Hopefully Williams can have a string of healthy games moving forward, especially since he is a vital member of the Celtics’ defense. He is their defensive anchor alongside Marcus Smart, and if the Beantown team wants to win the title, they’ll definitely need him to be healthy.