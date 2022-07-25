Skip Bayless’ shocking Jayson Tatum proposal amid Celtics’ Kevin Durant trade links

The Boston Celtics grabbed headlines on Monday after it was revealed that they have entered themselves in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Apparently, the Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets centered around Jaylen Brown, which the Nets, in turn, decided to reject.

Renowned sports analyst Skip Bayless has shared his thoughts on this recent development, and as always, the 70-year-old hot a hot take on this potential blockbuster trade. According to Skip, the Celtics have to do everything they can to make this deal work — even if it means having to give up Jayson Tatum (h/t Rick Doyle of NESN):

“If I’m Brooklyn, I don’t do this deal. But of the deals I know of, it’s easily the best deal on the table,” Bayless said Monday on FS1’s Undisputed. “And if I’m Boston, I would do whatever they ask. Ask me anything, I’ll throw it in. I don’t care. I’m not going to give you both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but I will give you one or the other — whoever you want, I would give him. If you want Jayson Tatum to finish this off, you can have him. Because if you give me Jaylen Brown with Kevin Durant, I’m good.”

Does Skip Bayless actually make sense here? Should the Celtics seriously consider parting ways with Tatum in order to bring Kevin Durant to Boston? Who wins this trade?

Jayson Tatum is without a doubt Boston’s cornerstone superstar, and he’s proven this past season that he has what it takes to bring this team to glory. He did come up short when it mattered most, though, as the All-Star swingman virtually went missing in the Celtics’ NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Nets, is this the best trade package they’re possibly going to get for Kevin Durant? One thing we can say for sure is that Tatum is no scrub, and he definitely has the makings of being Brooklyn’s potential superstar of the future.