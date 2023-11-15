NBA insider Stephen A. Smith has been very impressed by what he's seen from Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Boston currently sits at 8-2, winners of three straight games after a couple of tough defeats, and Tatum has largely looked the part of the MVP candidate that many pundits expect him to be in 2023-24.

One person who seems to be fully sold on the Celtics' potential this season is sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, who recently spoke on how impressed he has been with Boston so far on the young campaign.

“We all know that Jayson Tatum is a superstar,” said Smith on ESPN's First Take. “…Did we know that the Celtics starting 5 is outscoring their opponents by 39 points for every 100 possessions? This is the most lethal starting five in the [NBA]. By the way, they're also the leading rebounding team in the association. The Celtics are legit. They're my favorites to come out of the East and go to the Finals for a reason.”

The Boston Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum to go along with an impressive supporting cast featuring Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, among others. Of course, even before this season, talent was never the issue for the Celtics, and it's unclear if the Celtics' splashy offseason additions–namely Porzingis and Holiday–will help Boston to overcome its true Achilles heel come playoff time: late-game execution.

However, if the Celtics continue playing at this level, they might not even find themselves in many close games this year.