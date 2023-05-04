In the heat of the ongoing Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, NBA Twitter has found itself preoccupied with something other than the game itself. A drone camera angle deployed by TNT for broadcasting Game 2 has left viewers with a less than favorable impression, as it captures the court from an awkward side perspective, high above the action.

TNT has been using a drone camera during the Celtics vs. Sixers game Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/OoZtahKXR2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 4, 2023

@marissox tweet was rather explicit, but candid, nonetheless:

the tnt drone for the celtics game is stupid and the frame rate sucks ass — marissa (@marissaaox) May 4, 2023

Another NBA fan tweeted in the comments of a post by @awfulannouncing, “It’s legitimately the worst thing I’ve ever seen on a sports broadcast. The picture sucks and it’s incredibly distracting.”

It's legitimately the worst thing I've ever seen on a sports broadcast. The picture sucks and it's incredibly distracting. — Freem (@freemmatt) May 4, 2023

This may very well be the first and last time TNT decides to broadcast a sports game from this drone camera angle.

Looking back at Game 1 of the series, the Celtics were not able to capitalize on the absence of the 76ers’ MVP Joel Embiid, who was sidelined due to a left knee injury. Despite Jayson Tatum‘s 39 points, the Celtics failed to secure a win as 10-point favorites. James Harden stepped up for Philadelphia, scoring a playoff career-high 45 points, ensuring a four-point victory for his team.

As the series moved to Game 2, Embiid returned to the court, providing a much-needed defensive boost for the 76ers. While Harden’s outstanding offensive performance in Game 1 was enough to carry the team, the Sixers would struggle to keep up with the high-powered Celtics without another 40-point outing from the veteran guard.

However, the real story of Game 2 has become the awkward drone camera angle. As the teams continue to battle it out on the court, the unorthodox camera view has garnered significant criticism on NBA Twitter.