‘That’s his decision and that’s his job’: Jayson Tatum on Brad Stevens pursuing Kevin Durant trade

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are coming off an impressive NBA Finals run and although they fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a Larry O’Brien, the future certainly looks bright. But, that didn’t stop the organization from exploring the possibility of trading for Kevin Durant, even offering star guard Jaylen Brown as part of the package. Any blockbuster that’s made will surely need input from their franchise cornerstone Tatum, but it appears he rather just stay out of it and let Brad Stevens do his thing.

Via The Athletic:

“The cool part about his job is Brad don’t tell me how to do my job anymore. You not the coach,” Jayson Tatum said with a sly grin. “He lets me do my thing. I let him do his thing. In all honesty, that’s his decision and that’s his job.”

He doesn’t want to be involved it appears. If acquiring KD makes the Celtics better, he’s likely all-in for it. For what it’s worth, talks with the Nets haven’t really gone anywhere in recent weeks and Brown remains with Boston. Jayson Tatum is undoubtedly the main piece to the puzzle for this team but Brown has also proved his worth. With that being said, if the opportunity to get a player like Durant comes along, it would be hard for them to not try their luck.

At this point though, the Nets have been displeased with all offers for KD and it looks like he could stay in Brooklyn for the time being. A duo of Jayson Tatum and Durant is a scary sight and that’s a recipe for another Finals appearance.