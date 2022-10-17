A few days ago, a leak of the Boston Celtics’ alternate “City” Jerseys for the 2022 – 23 season were leaked. In a vacuum, the jerseys looked really good: the colors and the lettering made it look classy without removing the identity of the team. However, many fans did not like the colors, specifically because it looked way too similar to the Milwaukee Bucks’ threads.

Once Celtics fans learn the backstory of their City jerseys, though, they’ll likely warm up to these threads better. The team officially announced that these will be their jerseys for the 2022 – 23 season. Interestingly, this design was made with the help of the late Bill Russell a year ago. In fact, the jerseys feature several callbacks to Russell’s incredible career. (via Nick DePaula)

FIRST LOOK: The Boston Celtics will begin the NBA season in jerseys honoring Bill Russell. The new “City Edition” uniforms were designed with Bill’s involvement over a year ago, and feature 11 gold diamonds down a parquet panel, honoring Russell’s league-record 11 championships. pic.twitter.com/rOBqYSJgEU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 17, 2022

As most of you may know, Bill Russell died earlier this year at the age of 88 years old. The Celtics legend was an icon of the sport in many ways. On the court, he was the most dominant player to have played in the NBA. His 11 championship rings are a testament to that. Off the court, he was a champion of human rights during a critical period in US history.

Nike and the NBA’s decision to rotate jerseys every season has gotten mixed reviews from fans. While there have been some really cool designs (the Jazz’ Sunset alternates, for example), we’ve gotten more bland-looking jerseys than awesome ones. A benefit of this system, though, is that it allows teams to pay homage to a recently deceased legend, like what the Celtics did with Bill Russell. The Lakers did the same thing after the passing of Kobe Bryant in 2020.