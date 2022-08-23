‘This s–t is hard’: Jayson Tatum reveals exact moment he questioned his leadership for Celtics

Jayson Tatum firmly established himself as a bona fide top superstar in the NBA this past season. He also proved that he is indeed the right man to lead the charge for the Boston Celtics for the years to come.

Tatum’s road to glory did not come without the occasional bump in the road, though. As a matter of fact, the All-Star forward faced a lot of adversity last season.

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Tatum was asked about his quote earlier in the campaign wherein he said that he was unsure if he was the right person to lead the Celtics. The 24-year-old got brutally honest as he discussed one of the most challenging tests he’s had to face in his career:

“The lowest point of the season was we were up 25 in New York and RJ Barrett hit a three over me to win the game,” Tatum said. “… I remember on the bus to the airport, I was just sitting there like, ‘This s–t is hard. It is hard.’ Being the guy on a team where you’re supposed to lead them in the right direction night in and night out is hard. Moments like that make you appreciate winning.”

The Celtics, however, were able to turn their season around, and there’s no denying that Tatum’s steadfastness was integral to the team’s renewed mindset after the All-Star break. It was one of those necessary evils that Tatum personally had to go through in order to become the leader that he is today.

“Having those tough moments really made me appreciate when it’s going good because it’s not always peaches and cream,” Tatum said.

Right now, Tatum is facing another bump in the road following his highly disappointing performance in their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. Based on what we’ve seen from him in the past, however, it is clear that Jayson Tatum is going to bounce back from this adversity better than ever.