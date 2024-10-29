BOSTON — In a game with plenty of stars, an unlikely hero shined through for the Boston Celtics. Second-year Celtic Jordan Walsh came off the bench on Monday night and played some of the most important minutes of his young career during a 119-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Dallas native didn't stuff the stat sheet in his 13 minutes, posting three rebounds and two points in the Eastern Conference showdown. However, Walsh made a lasting impact on the game and was eagerly praised by Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

“I thought Jordan played great. His minutes were exceptional for our team,” Brown told reporters following the double-digit victory. “Made some big-time offensive rebounds, you know, had some big defensive possessions. Credit to him for being ready. Big game, big moment for a young player playing against a potential playoff team. I thought he added and contributed to us getting a win tonight.”

Walsh is far from a household name in the NBA, as he averaged just 9.2 minutes per outing in his rookie year and entered nine games. He also had one start, but it was in the Celtics' last contest of the 2023-24 regular season. By then, they had already clinched the best overall record in the league and were resting their starters for the postseason.

How did Jordan Walsh come up big for the Celtics?

Against the Bucks, Walsh took the court in the first quarter, which is practically unheard of for him. Celtics sharp-shooter Sam Hauser has missed the last three games with a back injury though, allowing other bench members like Walsh to have an opportunity.

The former second-round pick injected the C's with some energy, skying for an offensive rebound late in the third quarter and drawing a foul on Milwaukee forward Taurean Prince in the process. After extending the possession, Walsh was active on the boards again, corralling an offensive rebound and notching a tip-in basket to put the Celtics up 87-80 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. His putback contributed to an 11-2 run that swung all the momentum in Boston's favor.

Like Brown, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was a fan of Walsh's effort. He believed Walsh's tenacity helped Boston grind out a tough win, specifically underlining the 6-foot-6 wing's stifling defense on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I think just figuring out a role and making big-time plays out there is huge,” Mazzulla stated. “He had a great defensive play on Giannis from the post, taking away tendency and, you know, got fouled going up for an offensive rebound. I mean, you have to win games like that, especially against good teams. Sometimes it's got to be gritty, it's got to be ugly.”

Whenever Hauser returns, Walsh will likely find himself further down the bench. Yet, his ability to step up when called upon embodies the Celtics' depth and how every player on the roster is committed to winning, even in the wake of a championship.

“We make it very clear from the beginning of the season how important those group of guys are,” Mazzulla said of Boston's reserves. “It's a credit to them because they stay ready. And it's a credit to the staff for getting them ready … They have a humility and a professionalism to always be ready … They're all giving us exactly what we need.”

Former Celtics coach and current Bucks skipper Doc Rivers recognized the Celtics' excellence ahead of the Monday night matchup.

“They're a made basketball team now,” he commended. “They play without any obstacles. You know, winning that title has taken them to another level. You can feel it when they play … They trust each other, they play together. And there's nobody in the league that does it better than them right now.”

Although Milwaukee won the rebounding war and led late in the third quarter, Boston's resilience was apparent. From Walsh to Brown, the Celtics receive production from everybody and, at 4-0, are still hungry for more.