If the Boston Celtics decide to look for a Robert Williams III replacement while the big man recovers from surgery, they could consider LaMarcus Aldridge for the role.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics showed a “little interest” in Aldridge this summer. Now with Williams set to undergo surgery and be sidelined for four to six weeks, Aldridge has emerged as a potential target to provide immediate help.

Woj also mentioned Dwight Howard as a possible big man to sign for Boston amid their injury problem.

Robert Williams III’s surgery news means that he’ll miss the whole training camp, preseason and at least the first couple of weeks of the 2022-23 regular season. With that said, it won’t be surprising if the Celtics decide to get LaMarcus Aldridge (or another center for that matter) using their final roster spot.

Besides, even after the six-week timeline, it is uncertain if Williams will be able to return to game conditioning immediately. Having another option should also lessen the pressure on the big man to rush his recovery. Considering that, it definitely makes sense to have some sort of insurance.

As things currently stand, the Celtics have Al Horford, Grant Williams, Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh and Mfiondu Kabengele as their big men filling in the power forward and center spots. They recently waived Bruno Caboclo, though, which could indicate a possible new addition heading to training camp.

The Celtics have a decision to make, and clearly, they must do it soon with the NBA season nearing.