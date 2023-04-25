The Boston Celtics are headed back home with a 3-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks, but that’s not the only thing in their favor ahead of Game 5.

After bumping a referee at the end of Game 4, the NBA announced that Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was suspended for one contest. He’s averaged 20.2 points per outing over the course of the first-round series and has debatably been the Hawks’ best player, yet they’ll have to make do without him tonight.

With Murray’s absence and home-court advantage to boot, the Celtics are in a great spot to deliver a knockout blow to Atlanta. Conversely, the Hawks will look to star point guard Trae Young to lead the charge in order to send the series back to “The A.”

So, with Atlanta’s back against the wall and Boston eager to bring the first round to a close, here are three bold Celtics predictions ahead of Game 5.

3. Boston forces five Trae Young turnovers

The first round has been so-so at best for two-time All-Star Trae Young. He had a terrible first two games to start the series then looked more like himself with 30-plus point performances in Games 3 and 4.

Yet, he’s only been able to lead his team to one victory and the 24-year-old is averaging 3.8 turnovers per game. With Murray suspended, the Celtics will be able to focus the majority of their defensive pressure on the Atlanta star and attempt to generate turnovers.

Boston will likely try and disrupt Atlanta’s pick and rolls with Young as much as possible, as the Texas native loves to drain floaters off screens. Even though swarming Young could lead to open shots for other Hawks, the C’s may choose to live with that in Game 5.

2. Tatum and Brown combine for more than 50 points

The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has propelled the C’s all season, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they do it again in Game 5.

The Celtics are now 22-1 when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 30 points, including the playoffs. That .957 win percentage is the best among duos all-time, minimum 20 games. pic.twitter.com/tN3jhBdmwC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2023

In Game 4 the two All-Stars combined for 62 points, with 28 of those coming in the final quarter. Tatum has averaged 28.5 points per outing in the first-round series, and his 11 free throws last game are proof of his increased offensive intensity.

Brown has been a little less aggressive this series due to a pesky hand injury and other Celtics stepping up their scoring. However, the All-NBA hopeful returned to form in Game 4 after shedding his mask and posting 31 points in the win.

With Brown unmasked and Tatum looking more inclined to attack the rim, a big night for the stellar tandem is in the realm of possibility.

1. Trae Young scores more than 30 points, but it’s not enough

Since Murray is sidelined for Tuesday’s game, Young will have to carry the scoring load. That’s nothing new for the Hawks’ franchise player, yet even a 30-point performance might not clinch an Atlanta victory.

The Celtics are the deeper team and have been for most of the series, so it’ll be difficult for Young and company to overcome that.

Celtics guard Derrick White has been excellent throughout the first round, 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is a luxury off the bench, and team leader Marcus Smart played great in Games 3 and 4.

What a year for the #KiaSixth, Malcolm Brogdon! 14.9 PPG

48.4 FG%

44.4 3P%

87.0 FT%

3.7 APG/1.5 TO Efficient and effective off the @celtics bench 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YlvI6VOXrZ — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2023

Young can do his best to counter this depth by getting to the line and consistently hitting his 3-pointers, but he’ll need a few Atlanta role players to step up with him if they want to extend the series.

On the other hand, if the Celtics keep the Hawks off the offensive glass and limit second-chance points they’ll be in a great position to advance. The C’s don’t need anything spectacular necessarily, they simply have to avoid complacency and recapture some of that defensive magic from last postseason.