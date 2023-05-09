The Boston Celtics will play a monumental Game 5 tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers that’ll break the 2-2 series tie between the two rivals.

The C’s might have a plus-41 point differential in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, yet they’re still deadlocked with the Sixers thanks to some poor decision-making down the stretch in Games 1 and 4.

With the series back in Boston, the Green Team will need all the help they can get from the home crowd during the pivotal matchup.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the winner of a Game 5 in a 2-2 series goes on to advance a little more than 80% of the time.

So, it’s not an overstatement to deem this the most important Celtics game of the season so far. Boston guard Malcolm Brogdon even said earlier today that this is a game the C’s need to have:

Malcolm Brogdon: “It’s a must win.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 9, 2023

Tonight’s game is obviously significant for Philly too, as the future of the Sixers could look very different with a series defeat.

Ahead of the 7:30 EST tip-off tonight, here are three bold Celtics predictions for a crucial Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

3. Jayson Tatum notches a double-double with at least 20 points

In the first half of Game 4, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was en route to one of the worst playoff performances of his career. He scored only two points through the first two quarters while shooting an abysmal 1-for-9 from the field.

The rest of the game was a different story though, as he scored 22 points and finished with a whopping 18 rebounds and four blocks.

Tatum salvaged his game and nearly willed the C’s to victory in overtime, however it wasn’t enough to stop former MVP James Harden from drilling a go-ahead triple.

In spite of the disappointing loss, Tatum showed his two-way abilities in Game 4. Even when he couldn’t make anything in the first half, he was impacting the game with his defense and rebounding.

It was a great year for Tatum on the glass, as he averaged a career-high 8.8 boards per game.

That rebounding ability has carried over into the 2023 postseason, too. The four-time All-Star is leading the C’s with 10.6 rebounds per outing in this year’s playoffs, making him a perfect candidate for a double-double tonight.

If the shooting is there for Tatum in Game 5, he could very well post a 10-rebound, 20-point performance for the C’s. And if the Celtics want to back up their belief that tonight is a must-win game, they’ll need a big showing from Tatum.

2. Jaylen Brown with at least 15 second-half points

In order to win Game 5, the Celtics will need the other half of their dynamic duo to shine as well. Jaylen Brown hit clutch shot after clutch shot in the first round of the playoffs and is averaging a solid 25.4 points per game in the 2023 postseason.

Yet, he was not a factor in the second half of Game 4, as the two-time All-Star had just three points in the final 17 minutes of the contest. Brown admitted that his late-game absence was partially his fault, as he didn’t call for the ball enough down the stretch:

"I guess I got to demand the ball a little bit more." – Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/1dvKjmPDFT — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 8, 2023

The Celtics will need both Tatum and Brown producing if they want to counter Philly’s potent combination of Joel Embiid and Harden. Brown is certainly capable of scoring; he’ll just have to assert himself more in the late-game offense to show what he’s got.

While Tatum is typically the focal point of Boston’s second-half strategy, Brown should see the ball almost as much–and at the very least, get it more than the rest of the rotation:

Jaylen Brown ranks sixth among Celtics rotation players in 4Q usage rate this series: Smart: 31.4%

Tatum: 26.7%

White: 24.0%

Brogdon: 20.2%

Grant: 17.9%

Brown: 15.4% https://t.co/FE6yOYcypd — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) May 8, 2023

1. Derrick White has his best game of the series

Celtics guard Derrick White has been an important piece for Boston all season. He hasn’t missed a single game and has put up 14.8 points per outing in the 2023 playoffs.

Plus, he has a lot of value as a two-way player, which was further solidified when he was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team today.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team: ▪️ Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

▪️ O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

▪️ Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Derrick White, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/w6wqTa8EFR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

He’s been solid against the Sixers but hasn’t really had a breakout game. If he can have one tonight, which would probably feature him scoring 20-plus points on efficient shooting, the Celtics’ offense would receive a huge spark.

Tatum and Brown should lead the way, but having a third scorer like White will be paramount to Boston’s success. Regardless of who steps up, the Celtics need to find their A-game once again if they want to take the series lead over a tough Sixers squad.