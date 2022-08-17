RUMOR: The current status of Kevin Durant trade talks with Celtics, revealed

The Boston Celtics are reportedly seen as the “unofficial frontrunner” for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, but it appears there has been little traction in trade talks.

Per Adam Hisselbach of the Boston Globe, there “have not even been any real discussions of substance” between the Nets and Celtics for a Kevin Durant blockbuster deal, according to league sources.

Jaylen Brown seems to still be the centerpiece of a possible trade, but Brooklyn also wanted Marcus Smart. The Celtics weren’t down to give up their DPOY, which totally makes sense. Derrick White and picks were included alongside Brown. The Nets didn’t see that as enough, so they snubbed the offer last month.

Durant recently doubled down on his desire to play elsewhere, giving the Nets an ultimatum of either firing Steve Nash and Sean Marks or moving him. Joe Tsai spoke out and committed to his GM and coach. The harsh reality is Brooklyn is in absolutely no rush to part ways with KD. Whether it’s the Celtics or another team, if they don’t receive a lucrative enough package, he’ll stay put.

There was a firm belief that Durant wouldn’t hold out of training camp if he doesn’t get his way, but it’s clear he doesn’t want to be on this team anymore. That could potentially happen.

Kevin Durant on the Celtics would be a scary sight, but there is no question the team will need to give up quite a bit. After all, this is KD we’re talking about. Brown and Derrick White are gone if a trade happens, and if Brooklyn gets their way, possibly Smart as well.