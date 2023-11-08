The Celtics take on the 76ers in a primetime matchup! Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-76ers prediction and pick.

We're back to bring you our prediction and pick for this upcoming NBA matchup between bitter rivals in the Eastern Conference. We'll see a clash of top teams as the Boston Celtics (5-1) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) in their first meeting of the season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-76ers prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics sit atop the Atlantic Division and they're neck-and-neck with their rivals here tonight. They've looked like the best team in the NBA so far and just recently lost their first game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, it took overtime for them to be handed their first loss and they may be in for another close game against the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are tied with the Celtics for first in the Atlantic Division and have won their last five consecutive games after dropping their first game of the season. Their last four wins have been by double-digits and they're looking unstoppable early in the season. Expect this to be a huge game for the 76ers and establishing themselves over their biggest rival.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-76ers Odds

Boston Celtics: -1.5 (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA Sports Boston, NBA Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Boston Celtics suffered their first loss of the season in their last game as they couldn't contain Anthony Edwards through the overtime period. The Timberwolves remain unbeaten at home and it's certainly not a terrible first loss for the Celtics. With each loss comes room for improvement and while the Celtics look like the best team in the NBA, they'll need to tighten some things up if they want to run away with the East. The 6-0 start marked the franchise's best since 2009, so fans are already hailing this team as the real deal. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 58 points through the loss and easily could have gotten the win if they had another high-scoring player.

The Celtics will be road favorites in this game, which is saying a lot considering Philadelphia's 4-0 home record. The Celtics have been very solid on the road this year and they're hoping this game will be no different. While previously listed on the injury report for personal reasons, Derrick White will be ‘probable' ahead of this game and provides a great boost for them on the defensive end. If he's able to go, look for the matchup between him and Tyrese Maxey to be a battle all night long. If the Celtics can stop both Maxey on the perimeter and Embiid in the paint, they should repeat their success over the 76ers.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Since their loss in the first game of the season, the 76ers have won their last five games and are a perfect 4-0 at home so far. Joel Embiid erupted for a monstrous 48 points, 11 rebounds, and added six assists in the win over the Washington Wizards. There's not many players in this league that can contain Joel Embiid from scoring however he wants, so expect them to once again look for him to carry the load offensively for them. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points in the win and he's averaging an impressive 25.5 PPG in his fourth season with Philadelphia. His emergence as a sure scoring threat has really put this 76ers team over the top in terms of scoring the ball. They boast one of the league's most efficient offenses and Maxey turns up as a willing defender each time.

To cover against the Celtics, the 76ers will have to focus on playing tough defense through all four quarters. While they're one of the best teams in the NBA, the Celtics rarely take their foot off the gas and will fight through every moment of the game. Philadelphia will have to match their intensity and play with hustle as a team. Their home fans have been great for them so far and the 76ers feel most comfortable in the Wells Fargo Center – look for them to control this game early and establish their own pace on offense.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be the must-watch game of today's slate and we'll see a possible matchup of the Eastern Conference Finals to come. While there's still a long road to go before that moment, this game will certainly have a playoff feel to it as both teams want to get a leg-up on each other and asset their dominance.

The loss for the Boston Celtics proves they are beatable on the road and if the Philly fans come in full force, they can certainly have their own impact on this game. I expect Joel Embiid to have another great performance at home, but this time anchoring the 76ers with his defense in the paint. Philadelphia has the athletes to match up against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, so expect the 76ers to play hard and cause some troubles for the Celtics' offense. For our prediction, let's go with the Philadelphia 76ers to cover as home underdogs.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 (-112)