The Boston Celtics head north on their west coast road trip to take on the Sacramento Kings in a Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Boston Celtics (20-6) came into their matchup against the Golden State Warriors last night on a five-game winning streak. Their game against the Warriors came down to the wire but ultimately they were beaten in overtime after allowing them to come back in the fourth quarter to tie it up sending it to overtime. Derrick White had himself a game leading the team with 30 points meanwhile, the star of the show Jayson Tatum played more of a complimentary role scoring just 15 points with eight rebounds and seven assists. The Celtics will be looking to get back on track but will need a bigger performance out of Tatum if they want to make that happen this Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings (16-9) play host to the visiting Boston Celtics on the heels of a three-game winning streak, also winning four out of their last five. They put on an absolute clinic Monday night against the Washington Wizards scoring 143 points on 53% shooting from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 30 points but Domantas Sabonis wasn't far behind with a 28-point triple-double. These two will need to perform at the highest level to keep this winning streak alive as they play host to the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Boston Celtics: +2.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 237.5 (-114)

Under: 237.5 (-108)

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN 2, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Don't be fooled by the Golden Gate glow – tonight's Sacramento clash is Boston's game to steal. Sure, the Kings are hot, riding a three-game win streak, and bathed in home-court heroics. But under that California sunshine lurks a team vulnerable to the Celtics' gritty grind. Here's why the +2.5 spread on Boston is a gift-wrapped December delight.

Sacramento's offensive surge comes against middling defenses. Boston's suffocating schemes will have Fox fumbling and Sabonis sweating, forcing turnovers and contested buckets. Also, the Kings' wins came against lottery dwellers and fringe playoff teams. The Celtics, meanwhile, just battled the league's elite to the brink. This battle-tested squad won't be fazed by Sacramento's flashy theatrics. They'll stick to their disciplined game, grinding down the Kings' momentum play-by-play.

Jayson Tatum is due. Tatum has struggled lately, but his talent is undeniable. Tonight, against a defense that let Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma combine for 55 points Tatum should get back on track. Expect Tatum to punish mismatches with his silky midrange game, while Brown and White explode with athletic drives to the rim. Remember, this dynamic trio has torched even the best defenses, the Kings won't be their kryptonite.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Celtics fans. The green tide might be rolling, but tonight, they're crashing onto the shores of a surging Sacramento Kings ready to send them back to Beantown with a +2.5 point scalp.

This young squad is hungry, fearless, and playing with a swagger unseen since the Webber/Divac days. De'Aaron Fox is an offensive blur, weaving through defenses like a heat-seeking missile. Domantas Sabonis is a triple-double threat every night, a walking mismatch nightmare. They've got shooters, rim-runners, and hustle for days. This ain't just a high-scoring circus, it's a well-oiled machine clicking on all cylinders.

he Celtics are coming off a tough West Coast trip, legs heavy and morale bruised as they are coming into this back-to-back off of an overtime loss against the Kings' in-state rivals the Golden State Warriors. The Kings, meanwhile, are feasting on home cooking, riding a tidal wave of fan energy. This electric atmosphere will be a baptism by fire for Tatum and Brown, who might find their usual smooth offensive rhythm disrupted by the raucous Sacramento crowd.

Final Celtics-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics should be at full strength and getting Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup will be huge as they try to battle it out with the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have been on an absolute tear ripping through a Washington Wizards defense that had no answers for them all night. However, this will be a totally different ballgame against a stiff defense in the Boston Celtics. The Kings will need to be able to grit it out with the Celtics which is a lot easier said than done even at home. Ultimately, expect Jayson Tatum to get back to his scoring ways against this subpar Sacramento Kings defense and for the Celtics to put pressure on Fox and Sabonis to get the job done themselves to no avail. Take the Celtics and the points to get right on this Wednesday night.

Final Celtics-Kings Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics +2.5 (-110), Over 237.5 (-114)