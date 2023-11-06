Ahead of the Celtics-Timberwolves clash, it's time to release odds, a pick, a prediction and how to watch information for the NBA clash.

Don't look now, but an intriguing inter-league matchup that should have plenty of fireworks will be on the Monday docket, as the Boston Celtics head up to the North Star State to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Celtics-Timberwolves prediction and pick will be revealed.

Most recently, the Boston Celtics have been dominating to begin their new quest at an NBA Championship. In fact, through the team's first five games of the 2023-2024 season, Boston remains flawless with a perfect 5-0 record, including a drubbing of the Brooklyn Nets 124-114 on Saturday. Do the Celtics have what it takes to go 6-0 on the young season?

Without a doubt, the talent its more than evident whenever these Timberwolves get together on the hardwood. While the team chemistry still come together the more games they play, it appears that Minnesota is trending in the right direction, as they boast a perfect 3-0 record on their own home floor. Overall, the T-Wolves are 3-2 and are fresh off of a 123-95 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Timberwolves Odds

Boston Celtics: -3 (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3 (-112)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The basketball community is already seeing a Celtics squad that is clicking on all cylinders- it's why they are considered one of the favorites to win an NBA Championship. Believe it or not, this is a team that is averaging a whopping 126.4 points per game. By far, no team in the entire league is averaging more points per contest as this red-hot Boston offense, and their elite shooting prowess will be a main reason why the Celtics stick it to the T-Wolves in terms of covering the spread.

Plus, the addition of Jrue Holiday on the defensive end of the floor has been incredible to behold if you are a diehard Celtics fan/bettor. After three seasons in Milwaukee that saw the 33-year-old guard exhibit elite defense, Boston decided to jump on the possibility of acquiring the defensive mastermind during the offseason. It has been a match made in heaven. Most likely, Holiday will be matched up with Minnesota superstar Anthony Edwards for most of the night in what should be an interesting dynamic of the ballgame to keep an eye on.

In addition, Jayson Tatum is once again playing like an MVP candidate, as the former Duke product is averaging the fourth-most points in the league at 30.2 PPG. When it is all said and done late this evening, Tatum may end up proving that he is the best player on the floor with some big-time shots in the critical moments of this game. If he picks up right where he left off after dropping 32 points in the win versus the Nets last time out, then he's going to be extremely difficult to stop.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, the Minnesota Timberwolves had high expectations entering the 2023-2024 season in hopes of securing one of the top playoff spots in an ultra-competitive Western Conference race. Although the sample size is small, the T-Wolves have already impressed, including an obliteration of the Denver Nuggets last week that resulted in a 110-89 dismantling of the defending champs. With plenty of young pieces in place to make a run, is this finally the year where Minnesota makes that leap into contender status? Certainly, only time will tell, but it appears that the Timberwolves are on the right track.

In order to make the ultimate statement by covering the spread as underdogs- and even pulling off an upset at home against a very good Celtics squad, be on the lookout for Minnesota to do most of their damage within the paint. Whether it's Rudy Gobert sending shot attempts back with his elite defensive prowess or Karl-Anthony Towns taking it to the rack, the T-Wolves possess tremendous length in all facets, which should keep them in this game.

Overall, the Timberwolves are eyeing their third-consecutive victory, and to pull that off, it will be vital for Minnesota to keep up their suffocating defensive pressure. As it stands, Minnesota boasts the top defensive rating in the league and are only allowing the opposition to shoot 32% from beyond the arc. If the T-Wolves play with an increased focus and intensity on the defensive end of the floor, then watch out!

Final Celtics-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Without question, both teams have lots to prove in this big-time matchup, but it will be considered a safe bet by siding with the undefeated Celtics to get the job done on the road against the Timberwolves this evening.

Final Celtics-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Celtics -3 (-108)