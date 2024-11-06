ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Utah continues their non-conference slate to start the year as they face Central Arkansas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Central Arkansas-Utah prediction and pick.

Central Arkansas lost their first game of the year. They opened the season against BYU on the road. Ten minutes into the game, it was still tight, with BYU leading by just three points. Still, BYU would go on multiple runs and would go on to win the game 88-50. Meanwhile, Utah faced Alcorn State in their first game of the year. They led by just three halfway through the first half, but Utah would move on to dominate the game. They would win the game 100-59.

Utah has faced Central Arkansas just once in program history. The two met in Salt Lake City in December of 2019. In that game, Utah won 98-67.

Here are the Central Arkansas-Utah College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Central Arkansas-Utah Odds

Central Arkansas: +26.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +3000

Utah: -26.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Utah

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Central Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Last year's leading scorer Tucker Anderson has transferred to Utah State, losing 14.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Still, Central Arkansas does bring back Elias Cato. Cato was second on the team last year with 11.9 points per game, while also sitting second on the team with 6.1 rebounds per game. In his first game of the season, he scored 21 points, while adding three rebounds and an assist.

Meanwhile, the top assist man from last year, Johannes Kirsipuu also needs to be replaced for Central Arkansas. The transfer from Johns Hopkins, Braden Fagbemi has begun to replace Kirsipuu. He had eight points in the first game while adding three rebounds, and seven assists. Still, he did turnover the ball six times in the first game.

The top rebounder from last year, Ubongabasi Etim returns this year. He led the team with 7.5 rebounds per game while adding 5.4 points per game this year. He was not great in the first game, not adding a point, but he did have four rebounds. Still, Central Arkansas does have a solid freshman playing forward. Nehemiah Turner was solid in his first game of the year. Turner scored five points and had two assists, a steal, and a block. Still, the best part of his game was his 11 rebounds in the first game of the year.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah is replacing their leading points man from last year, as Branden Carlson graduated. Still, they brought back their number two man in Gabe Madsen. Madsen scored 13.6 points per game last year while adding 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 steals last year. Madsen was solid in his first game of the year, scoring 27 points in the first game of the year, while adding two rebounds, three assists, and also having two steals.

He is joined by his twin brother Mason Madsen. Mason Madsen spent last season at Boston College, coming in as a grad transfer to Utah. In this first game, he was solid, scoring 15 points, while adding a rebound, two assists, and a steal. Utah did lose their top assist man from last year in Deivon Smith, as he transferred to St. Johns, but Miro Little has been solid as a replacement. Little played last year coming off the bench as a Freshman for Baylor. Little scored just six points in the first game of the year, but he did have four rebounds and seven assists.

Finally, Keanu Dawes was solid in his first game with Utah. He was on the AAC All-Freshman team last year with Rice. In his first game, he scored 13 points, while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block.

Final Central Arkansas-Utah Prediction & Pick

Central Arkansas struggled in the first game of the year. They shot just 34.5 percent from the field in the first game, while shooting just 38.5 percent from the free throw line. Further, they turned the ball over 18 times in the first game, allowing 24 points for Utah. Central Arkansas also did not do well on the fast break or in the paint. They scored just one point on the fast break. Finally, Central Arkansas struggled in the pain, scoring just 16 points in the paint in the first game. Meanwhile, Utah was solid in their first game, shooting 56.1 percent from the field, and 50 percent from three. They also scored 16 points off turnovers and should be able to dominate again in this one. Take Utah to win big.

Final Central Arkansas-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -26.5 (-110)