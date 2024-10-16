ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Michigan MAC battle as Central Michigan faces Eastern Michigan. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan prediction and pick.

Central Michigan comes into the game sitting at 3-3 on the year. They opened up with a win over Central Connecticut. Still, they would struggle in the next two games, falling to FIU and Illinois on the road. After wins over Ball State and San Diego State, they would face Ohio last week. Ohio led 24-0 at the half, but Central Michigan would come back. They would make it a 24-18 game in the fourth quarter but would fall 27-25 to Ohio.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan is 4-2 on the year. They opened up with a win over UMass before falling to Washington. Eastern Michigan then had a three-point win over Jacksonville State before wins over St. Francis and Kent State. Last time out would be a struggle. Miami (OH) took a 21-7 lead into the half and then would pour it on in the fourth quarter. They scored 17 points in the fourth to defeat Eastern Michigan 38-14.

Here are the Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan Odds

Central Michigan: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +125

Eastern Michigan: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Central Michigan has been led by Joe Labas this year. He has completed 94 of 160 passes this year for 1,114 yards and seven touchdowns. Still, he has been sacked eight times while throwing seven interceptions this year.

The top receiver this year has been Evan Boyd. Boyd has 18 receptions on the year for 259 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Chris Parker has 18 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns this year. Solomon Davis also has 11 receptions for 188 yards and two scores. Rounding out the top receivers is tight end Gavin Harris. He has ten receptions for 148 yards and a score. In the running game, Marion Lukes leads the way. He has 66 carries on the year for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, BJ Harris has 24 carries for 183 yards and two scores. Finally, Myles Bailey has 24 carries for 171 yards and two scores.

Central Michigan is 103rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 73rd in opponent yards per game. They are 93rd against the run and 48th against the pass. While the pass defense has been solid, they have just one interception on the year. Aakeem Snell has the interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jason Williams leads the team with three sacks on the year while Dakota Cochran has 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Why Eastern Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cole Snyder has led the offense this year for Eastern Michigan. He has completed 121 of 186 passes for 1,168 yards. Snyder has four touchdown passes and just one interception. He has been sacked 18 times but still has positive rushing yards. Snyder has run for 146 yards including his -119 yards in sack yardage. He has also run in three touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Oran Singleton has led the way. He has 35 receptions for 334 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Terry Lockett Jr. has 26 receptions for 273 yards but has not scored. Markus Allen has also been solid, with 15 receptions for 178 yards this year. Finally, tight end Max Reese has 19 receptions for 166 yards and two scores. In the running game, Delbert Mimms III has led the way. He has run 89 times this year for 392 yards and six touchdowns. Furthermore, Elijah Jackson-Anderson has 46 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan is 91st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 101st in opponent yards per game this year. They are 64th in opponent yards per game this year while sitting 112th against the pass this year. Peyton Price has been solid this year. He has three sacks while sitting fourth on the team in tackles. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson has three sacks this year as well, plus a fumble recovery.

Final Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

Central Michigan has struggled against the run this year. Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan has been great on the ground this year. They are running for 152.4 yards per game this year while running the ball 42.8 times per game, the 14th most in the nation. Central Michigan is just 2-4 against the spread this year and just 1-4 against FBS opponents. Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan is 5-1 against the spread this year, and 1-0 as a favorite this year. They will rebound from a rough loss last week and win this one with ease.

Final Central Michigan-Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick: Eastern Michigan -3.5 (-102)