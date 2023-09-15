Number nine Notre Dame plays host to Central Michigan on Saturday. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Central Michigan-Notre Dame prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Central Michigan enters the game at 1-1 on the season. The season started with a big loss to Michigan State. They fell 31-7 in the game. They did have a lead in the game though. After giving up just a field goal in the first quarter and a half, Central Michigan scored with 1:51 left in the first half to take a 7-3 lead. They would allow a touchdown in 57 seconds though and be down 17-7. Then they allowed three second-half touchdowns to fall. In game two, Central Michigan almost blew a large lead. In the fourth quarter, Bert Emanuel Jr. threw a touchdown pass to give Central Michigan a two-score lead. New Hampshire would score twice though, and it took a field goal as time expired to win 45-42.

Notre Dame comes into the game at 3-0. They have not had a close game yet. First it was a 42-3 win over Navy, followed by a 56-3 win over Tennessee State. The defense finally allowed the first touchdown against them in the second quarter of the game with NC State. Brennan Armstrong threw a nine-yard touchdown to make it a 10-7 game with 1:40 left in the half. Sam Hartman would lead Notre Dame on a touchdown drive in just 36 seconds to take the 17-7 lead at the half. In the second half, Hartman would throw two more touchdowns, as Estime scored his second touchdown of the game and Nore Dame would win comfortably 45-24.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Central Michigan-Notre Dame Odds

Central Michigan: +34.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -34.5 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame

TV: Peacock

Stream: Peacock

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Why Central Michigan Will Cover The Spread

For Central Michigan to cover it is going to start with Bert Emanuel Jr. He is struggling with accuracy this year. So far on the year he is 18-36 for 280 yards with three touchdowns. Last time out, against New Hampshire, he completed just seven of 19 passes. He also threw two interceptions in the game with four more turnover-worthy passes. He threw just one against Michigan State and only had one other turnover-worthy pass. Emanuel must be like he was against Michigan State accuracy-wise, but big throw-wise, it needs to be the New Hampshire game. All seven of his completions were rated as big-time throws by PFF. The offensive line needs to protect him better as well. Emanuel has been pressured 26 times this year on just 56 dropbacks. That has resulted in eight sacks and 12 scrambles for positive yardage.

Emanuel is also a factor in the running game, and if he can run as he did against New Hampshire, he will have a great day. He ran nine times in the game, plus the scrambles, and ended up with 117 yards and two touchdowns. He caused two missed tackles, while he had a long run of 66 yards in the game. Central Michigan would like Myles Bailey to continue to rush well too. He ran 21 times for 108 yards and a score. He made a lot of this happen after contact. Bailey had 92 yards after contact, so for him to repeat, he has to get better run blocking.

On defense, Central Michigan would like to get the pressure from the last game on Sam Hartman. Central Michigan had 23 quarterback pressures in the game, but only one sack. Jacques Bristol led the way with six quarterback pressures and one sack, while Michael Heldman had five quarterback pressures. Central Michigan also tackled well, missing just seven tackles in the game.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread

There are three main factors for Notre Dame, Sam Hartman, Audrice Estime, and the pass rush. Sam Hartman did not have his best game against NC State, but was still solid. He went 15-25 in the game against NC State for 286 yards and four touchdowns. He was a little inaccurate in the game. While he did have two big-time throws, he threw three turnover-worthy passes. Those were the first three of the year. Hartman was protected well so far this year. He has been pressured just 15 times this year with three sacks on 72 dropbacks.

Hartman did have his first turnovers of the year in the game with NC State. Hartman fumbled twice in the game, mainly due to the sacks against him in the NC State game. Still, the run game was solid for Notre Dame. Audric Estime ran 14 times for 134 yards. He was getting great run blocking. Estime averaged 9.6 yards per carry, but just 2.71 per carry came after first contact. The big play was his 80-yard touchdown run in which he went completely untouched.

On defense, it is going to be about getting pressure on Bert Emanuel Jr. Notre Dame had 28 pressures against NC State. Still, they got home just one time for a sack. They have to hit Emanuel more than they hit Brennan Armstrong. Marist Liufau had four pressures in the game, but hit the quarterback just once, while Howard Cross had four pressures without a quarterback hit. Getting to Emanuel will cause turnovers, so they must get to him regularly.

Final Central Michigan-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

The biggest concern for Notre Dame covering the spread is the game next week. They face Ohio State next week, so with a large early lead, multiple players could be leaving the game to get ready for the next week. Still, between Hartman and Estime, Notre Dame will be putting up a lot of points. Central Michigan will also struggle to move the ball. This could look a lot like the Notre Dame game with Navy. Central Michigan also does not have the weapons outside of Emanuel to score on this defense. Notre Dame will be able to handle to mobile quarterback and win with ease.

Final Central Michigan-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -34.5 (-110)