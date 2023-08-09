It is a battle of the best team in the West Division and the worst at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers travel to play the Edmonton Elks. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Blue Bombers – Elks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Blue Bombers come into the game after trashing the British Columbia Lions. The Blue Bombers got up early, hitting two long passes in the first six minutes of the game to give them a huge lead. First, it was a 71-yard pass from Zach Collaros to Dalton Schoen for a score. Second, was a 57-yard pass from Collaros to Kenny Lawler which led to a 14-1 lead at the end of the first. Collaros would add another touchdown pass in the third quarter, this time to Nic Demski, and backup Dru Brown would add another one to Dalton Schoen to give the Blue Bombers a 50-14 win.

Meanwhile, the Elks come in off a much-needed bye. The last time they went out, they faced the British Columbia Lions and were shut out in the game. This has led to some major changes for the squad. First, offensive coordinator Stephen McAdoo was moved to a different role with the team, and Jarious Jackson was promoted. Then, Jackson named Tre Ford the new starting quarterback. The Elks will also get back their top receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux for this one and should be better on offense.

These two just faced on July 20th. It was a 28-14 victory for the Blue Bombers. Now the Elks will try to get the win in this one, their first of the year, and breaking a 21-game home losing streak.

Why The Blue Bombers Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Bombers' offense exploded last week and looked unstoppable. They are now first in yards per game and passing yards per game. They are also second in points per game and third in rushing yards per game The offense starts with Zach Collaros. Collaros leads the CFL with 2292 yards passing this year, and 16 touchdowns. The 16 touchdowns are seven more than second-place Vernon Adams and Chad Kelly. Last week was complete domination. Collaros threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns in the game. That was his fourth 300-yard game this year, which leads the entire league. He also has the highest QBR among quarterbacks with more than 10 passes this year.

Still, for as good as Collaros is, the offense would not be the same without Brady Oliveira. He leads the CFL in rushing by over 100 yards with 593 this season. He is averaging over 74 yards per game and has three 100-yard games to his credit. The 74.1 years per game average is tops in the CFL, and his three touchdowns tie him for fourth in the league. There is only one negative to his game. Oliveria is tied for the most fumbles lost in the league, but he also has 80 more carries.

To help Zach Callaros get his insane passing numbers, it is the combination of Dalton Schoen, Nic Demski, and Drew Wolitarsky. Schoen leads the team in receptions and yards this year. On the year he has 610 yards, which is second in the CFL. He has done that on 34 receptions. His 17.9 yards per reception are fifth in the league among receivers with more than ten catchers. Schoen is also tied for second in the league with four touchdowns. One of those guys he is tied with is Nic Demski has 33 receptions for 497 yards on the year and also scored four times this year. Finally, Wolitarsky also has four touchdowns on the year, with 333 yards receiving.

The defense for this team is also solid. They are second in the league in points against, passing yards against, and yards against, while sitting fourth in rushing yards against. Adam Bighill leads the way for the squad. He is seventh in the CFL in tackles this year, and he also has two sacks. Meanwhile, Willie Jefferson is second in the CFL with eight sacks, and he has also defended nine passes. That mark is good for most in the league, along with his two forced fumbles which leads the league.

Why The Elks Could Cover The Spread

The Elks have to hope that all the changes they made to the offense in the bye week pay off. They are last in the NFL in yards per game, and points per game. They are also eighth in rushing and passing yards per game. The offense is being handed over to Tre Ford. He has not made an appearance this year, but he started three gamers last year. In those games, he passed for 461 yards on 58 percent passing. He did throw two touchdowns, but with five interceptions, he had a 7.2 percent interception rate.

On the ground, Kevin Brown is the leader. He has 342 yards on the year on 74 attempts. That is good for 4.7 yards per carry, but only 42.8 yards per game this year. He also has just one touchdown on the ground and he has just one 100-yard game. He was held in check in the last game before the bye.

On the receiving end, the team is led by Steven Dunbar and Kyran Moore. Dunbar has 351 yards this year with a touchdown on 29 receptions. Moore is the yards-after-the-catch machine on the team. He has 347 yards this year with a touchdown as well. He has 207 yards after the catch to lead the team. Emmanuel Arceneaux will also be back in this one. He has just four receptions on the year for 35 yards, but he used to be a star receiver. In 2016 and 2017, he went for over 1,100 yards in each season with 19 touchdowns combined in the two seasons.

The defense has struggled heavily this year. The Elks give up the most yards per game in the CFL, giving up 395.2 yards per game this year. The Elks are eighth in points per game allowed. They are also the worst rushing defense, and seventh against the pass. Nyles Morgan is one of the better defenders on the unit. He is sixth in the CFL with 43 tackles this year and has a sack and an interception. Meanwhile, their interception leader is Loucheiz Purifoy, who has two this year.

Final Blue Bombers – Elks Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a blowout. The offense for the Blue Bombers is one of the best in the league. Meanwhile, the Elks are one of the worst. The Blue Bombers were held to 28 points the last time these two faced, but that may not say a lot. The Blue Bombers have been playing better on offense since then and should come away from this one with ease.

Final Blue Bombers-Elks Prediction & Pick: Blue Bombers -12.5 (-115)