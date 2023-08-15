The Edmonton Elks look for their first win of the year, as they face off with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with an Elks – Tiger-Cats prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Edmonton dropped their ninth straight game last week, although they started the game strong. Just seconds into the game, Kevin Brown scored on a 65-yard run to put the Elks up seven and then would add a single just twenty seconds later. They ended the first with an eight-yard touchdown run from Tre Ford and then started the second with a Loucheiz Purifoy interception returned for a touchdown to open up a 22 points lead. The defense would let them down though. Winnipeg would make it 22-10 by half time, and then close the lead to 29-24 at the end of the third. Dru Brown would throw his third and fourth touchdown passes in the fourth to complete the comeback, as Edmonton fell 38-29.

The Tiger-Cats come in off a bye week. It was a busy week for the Tiger-Cats. They had to trade for a punter, as theirs was recently placed on the suspended list. They sent quarterback Antonio Pipkin to the Roughriders in the exchange. Without quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz due to injuries, they signed former Alouette quarterback Mike Glass III to serve in backup duties.

Here are the Elks – Tiger-Cats CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Elks – Tiger-Cats Odds

Edmonton Elks: +5.5 (-105)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How To Watch Elks vs. Tiger-Cats

TV: TSN/CBSSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Elks Could Cover The Spread

The Elks' move to Tre Ford last week paid off for the offense. This year the offense is last in yards per game and points per game while sitting eighth in passing yards per game and sixth in rushing. Ford was solid in the game. He went 12-16 passing for 189 yards while throwing an interception and a touchdown. Ford used his legs well, only being sacked once. He also ran for 50 yards and a score in the game.

Kevin Brown is also coming in off a solid game. He ran for 98 yards on ten carries, including his 65-yard touchdown. On the year he is sixth in the CFL with 440 yards rushing, while scoring twice. He does not have a 100-yard game yet this year and has had some fumbling issues. He has fumbled three times this year, losing two of them.

Emmanuel Archeneaux did not make a major impact in his first game back, but it was clear the Elks were trying to work him in slowly. He was tagged twice in the game and caught both of them for 16 yards. He will continue to grow in his contributions to the offense. Meanwhile, Kyran Moore had a great game. He was targeted six times and caught five balls for 96 yards and a touchdown. Of his 96 yards, 74 of them were after the catch. He now has 443 yards on the year with two touchdowns. Dillon Mitchell also added another 67 yards on four receptions. That gives him 375 on the season with a touchdown.

The defense has struggled heavily this year. They sit eighth in the CFL in points allowed per game while sitting last in total yardage, last in rushing, and seventh in passing. They still have a stud defender in Loucheiz Purifoy. He has three interceptions on the year and has scored twice. His three picks are tied for fourth in the CFL, while his two touchdowns are tied for the league lead.

Why The Tiger-Cats Could Cover The Spread

Like the Elks, the Tiger-Cats have struggled on defense. They are seventh in the league in yardage allowed per game while sitting eighth in rushing and sixth in passing. That has led to them being last in the CFL in points per game this year. Richar Leonard has three interceptions to lead the team this year, which is tied for fourth in the CFL. Meanwhile, Malik Carter has five sacks on the season, tied for sixth in the CFL.

Meanwhile, the Tiger-Cats need to figure out how to score. They are seventh in the CFL in scoring this year, while sitting sixth in yards per game and last in rushing. They are fourth in yards per game but will be handing the ball to a backup again with the injury to Bo Levi Mitchell. Taylor Powell will re-enter the starting lineup in this one. On the year he has two starts and 531 yards passing. He also has a touchdown and three interceptions. In relief last time out, he threw for 202 yards on 64.5 percent passing but did throw two interceptions.

This may require the Tiger-Cats to lean more on James Butler. He had 51 yards rushing last time out with a score. He now has 406 yards on the season and four touchdowns. His four touchdowns tie him for second in the league behind quarterback Chad Kelly.

On the receiving end, the Tiger-Cats do not have any major studs. Terry Godwin leads the way with 447 yards receiving on the season. Last time out he caught six of nine balls thrown his way for 89 yards. It was hit third straight game over 70 yards receiving. Still, he has yet to find the end zone this year. James Butler is next up out of the backfield. He has 33 receptions this year for 277 yards but also has not scored.

Final Elks – Tiger-Cats Prediction & Pick

The last time these two teams faced, the Elks were favored to get their first win of the year. While the Elks had a lead at the half, they gave it away in the third quarter and ended up losing. There are two major differences from that game though. The Tiger-Cats are using their third-string quarterback in this game. Meanwhile, Tre Ford has given the Elks a spark. The Tiger-Cats have only covered the spread once at home this year, meanwhile, the under has been hitting for both teams regularly. Neither offense moves the ball well, so that is the best play in this game.

Final Elks – Tiger-Cats Prediction & Pick: Elks +5.5 (-105) and Under 44.5 (-110)