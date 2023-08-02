Coming in off a bye, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers play host to the British Columbia Lions. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Lions – Blue Bombers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

This is a match-up of the top two teams in the West Division of the CFL. The Lions come into the game on a three-game winning streak and are 6-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Blue Bombers won their last game, and are 5-2 on the year. One of the two losses on the year was a 30-6 defeat to the Lions in their third game of the season.

Last time out, the Lions won 27-0 over the Edmonton Elks. It was Dane Evans who led the way for the Lions. He went 25-32 passing with 330 yards while throwing two interceptions. He was under a lot of pressure in the game though, being sacked five times. The defense also played a major role for the Lions, as they held the Elks without a point and picked off two passes in the victory.

For the Blue Bombers, their last game before the bye was also against the Elks. It was a tie game at the half, but Winnipeg took off in the third quarter. Zach Collaros threw a 70-yard pass to Nic Demski, and then another touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead the way. Like the Lions, the Blue Bombers' defense also played a major role. They had two interceptions while getting to the quarterback three times and forcing a safety in the game.

Here are the Lions-Blue Bombers CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Lions-Blue Bombers Odds

British Columbia Lion: +5.5 (-105)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lions vs. Blue Bombers

TV: TSN/CBSSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 8:30 PM PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The last time that British Columbia faced Winnipeg, the defense came up huge. Ben Hlafik had an interception, while Mathieu Betts had three sacks in the game. The Lions got to the Blue Bombers quarterback seven times in the game overall. This year they rank first in the CFL in yards per game, passing yards per game, and points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they are third against the rush. Getting to the quarterback had been a hallmark of this team. On the season, they have 25 sacks for 180 yards on the year. Leading them in that regard has been Mathieu Betts. Betts has ten sacks already this year. Meanwhile, Sione Teuhema and Woody Baron both have three sacks on the year, while nine different players have a sack this year.

Meanwhile, the offense has been solid. They are first in terms of yards per game, and third in points per game. The Lions are fourth in rushing but have the best passing attack in the CFL. Vernon Adams has been great this year. He has thrown for 1,548 yards on the season and nine touchdowns. Adams was great against the Blue Bombers last time. He went 20-29 for 237 yards and two scored. Still, Adams missed the end of the game with the Roughriders and last game due to a knee injury. He has been limited at practice this week and held out multiple times. If he cannot go it will be Dane Evans once again.

Evans has played well as a replacement this year. He is completing over 70 percent of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns and an interception. Evans will need the wide receiver group to keep helping him out if they are going to win. Dominique Rhymes has been scoring a ton this year He has five touchdowns on the year while bringing in 18 receptions. Rhymes also has 276 yards on the year. He missed the last game but is currently listed as probably. Meanwhile, Alexander Hollins is the team leader in receptions and yards this year. He has 32 receptions for 459 yards for two touchdowns. He is the leader on the team in yards after the catch with 121 on the season. This year, six different receivers have over 200 yards, while five of them have scored.

The Lions would like to get a little bit more production from their run game though. Taquan Mizzell is the teams leading rusher this year. Mizell has 363 yards this year but has yet to score. He returned to his first action on July 3rd last week. In the game, he ran 22 times for 117 yards. If he can do that again, the Lions will be in a good position to win.

Why The Blue Bombers Could Cover The Spread

Much like the Liones, it normally starts on the defensive side of the ball for the Blue Bombers. They are second in the CFL in yards per game given up, while sitting second against the pass, and third in points per game allowed in the CFL. Most of the points scored against them have been late in games when the game was already in hand. The defense will continue to be a big factor in this game. They have gotten to the quarterback 25 times this year and will need to continue that pressure if they are going to win.

On the offensive side of the ball, they are second in the CFL in yards per game. They are third in rushing, fifth in passing, and second in points per game. The offense starts with Zach Collaros. Collaros is passing at over 70 percent this year while throwing 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Last time out was his second straight 300-yard and two-touchdown performance. Still, he had his worst game of the year against the Lions. In that game, he went 15-26 for just 191 yards and an interception. He was also sacked seven times.

To help Callaros get the lead, it is the combination of Dalton Schoen, Nic Demski, and Drew Wolitarsky. Schoen leads the team in receptions and yards this year. He has 29 receptions on the year for 473 yards and two touchdowns on the year. He is listed as questionable for this game though, so Collaros will have to rely on some other targets. Demski has 28 receptions for 435 yards on the year and had also scored three times this year. He stepped up last game going over 100 yards, most of them without Schoen on the field. Meanwhile, Wolitarsky has 22 receptions for 292 yards and leads the team with four touchdowns.

For the Blue Bombers to win though, the running game will be necessary. They cannot allow the Lions defense to key in on the quarterback and get a ton of sacks again. That is the job of Brady Oliveira. He has 526 yards on the ground this year and a touchdown. Last time out he went for 110 yards on 17 carries against the Elks.

Final Lions – Blue Bombers Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two solid teams. The Blue Bombers have their whole offensive line for this game, but they were not missing much last time, and the Lions still got to the quarterback. Even if Adams is unable to go, the Lions showed last time that they are the better team. This game is in Winnipeg this time, but still, the defense for the Lions is too good. They will keep it close and could even pull the upset.

Final Lions – Blue Bombers Prediction & Pick: Lions +5.5 (-105)