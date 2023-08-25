The Edmonton Elks are coming off their first win of the year as they face the Ottawa RedBlacks. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with a RedBlacks – Elks prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Ottawa blew a lead last week to take the loss. Ottawa dominated the first half, as Tyrell Pigrome had two touchdown runs in the first half to give the RedBlacks a 17-3 lead at the half. Caleb Evans threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Snead to make it a one-score game in the third quarter, but after a fourth-quarter touchdown from Dustin Crum, it looked like a win for Ottawa. Montreal would hit a field goal, followed by Caleb Evans throwing a touchdown and running one in to make the comeback and win 25-24.

Meanwhile, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats gave the Edmonton Elks the first win of their season. The Tiger-Cats struggled on both sides of the ball. Tre Ford threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to give Edmonton the lead, but the Tiger-Cats answered with a two-yard James Butler touchdown. Still, they missed the extra point and were down one. Edmonton would score two more times in the second quarter, and take a 21-9 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Tiger-Cats offense ground to a stop. They managed just a single in the second half and Edmonton would celebrate their first victory.

These two teams did square off back on June 30th. It was a 26-7 Ottawa victory in that one.

Here are the RedBlacks-Elks CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: RedBlacks – Elks Odds

Ottawa RedBlacks: +1.5 (-120)

Edmonton Elks: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How To Watch RedBlacks vs. Elks

TV: TSN/CBSSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The RedBlacks Could Cover The Spread

The RedBlacks have often struggled on offense this year. They are the last in the CFL in yards per game, while also last in passing yards per game. That has led them to fifth in points per game, but they lead the CFL in rushing yards per game. A big reason for that is Dustin Crum. Crum is the top rusher on this team while making six starts this year. He has 451 yards on the ground this year, which places him in the top ten in the league and most among quarterbacks. He has also scored four times on the ground this year. Meanwhile, he is sixth in the CFL in passing yards at 1,421 yards. He also has five touchdowns and five interceptions this year.

Joining Crum in the backfield is Devonte Williams. He is 11th in the CFL with 325 yards this year. He has not scored yet this year but also has not fumbled this year. Williams is a reliable back who compliments Crum well.

On the receiving end, the RedBlacks do not have a lot. Justin Hardy leads the team in receiving yards this year with 577 yards. He has 51 receptions and has scored twice this year. Still, he does not have a 100-yard game and is 10th in the league in receiving yards. Right behind him is Jaelon Acklin. Acklin has 508 yards this year with one touchdown. He also has a 100-yard game to his credit and is 12th in the league in receiving yards. Still, Acklin had just thirty yards last week, and Crum is not targeting him as much, as he has been covered more frequently due to his bigger play ability as of late.

The defense has been an issue for the RedBlacks this year. The RedBlacks have the eighth-best defense in terms of yards per game while having the fifth-best in terms of scoring defense. They are the best rushing defense, but the worst in the CFL against the pass. Bryce Carter leads the team in sacks this year with six. That places him tied for fifth in the league. The RedBlacks also have two other players with over three sacks this year and a player with four. They have done a solid job getting to the quarterback, which has caused some turnovers. Brandin Dandridge leads the team with four interceptions this year. That places him in a tie for second in the CFL, while he has also scored twice this year.

Why The Elks Could Cover The Spread

The Elks moved to Tre Ford, and it has been paying off. The Elks were once last in almost every major offensive category, but now are better. They are still last in the CFL in points scored, but they are so far behind there, that it is going to take time to catch up. They are now eighth in yards per game, while also sitting eighth in passing but fifth in rushing. The Ford has now thrown for 363 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception this year.

Kevin Brown is also coming in off a second straight solid game. Two weeks ago he ran for 98 yards on ten carries, including his 65-yard touchdown. Last week, it was 89 yards for him in the win. He is now fifth in the CFL in rushing, sitting with 529 yards on the season. He also has scored twice, but also lost two fumbles and has yet to rush for 100 yards in a game.

Steven Dunbar is coming off a huge game receiving. He went for 93 yards on four receptions with two touchdowns. that performance makes him the team's leading receiver with 454 yards on the year and three touchdowns. Kyran Moore is right behind him with 451 yards on 34 receptions. He has also scored twice. Meanwhile, the trio is completed with Dillon Mitchell, who has 395 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The defense has struggled heavily this year. They sit seventh in the CFL in points allowed per game while sitting last in total yardage, last in rushing, and seventh in passing. They still have a stud defender in Loucheiz Purifoy. He has three interceptions on the year and has scored twice. His three picks are tied for fourth in the CFL, while his two touchdowns are tied for the league lead.

Final RedBlacks – Elks Prediction & Pick

The riding on the Elks is high because of Tre Ford. He has looked great in his time as the starter for the Elks. He got them their first win, but with how long their losing streak was, and the players around him, it is not going to be a winning streak. The RedBlacks are the better team in this one and the underdog. Take the RedBlacks in this one,

Final RedBlacks – Elks Prediction & Pick: RedBlacks +1.5 (-120)