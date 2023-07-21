It is an East meets West Battle as the Ottawa RedBlacks travel to face the Calgary Stampeders. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with RedBlacks – Stampeders prediction, pick, and how to watch.

For the RedBlacks, it was a three-point win over the Blue Bombers, as they were heavy underdogs. The RedBlacks fell 11-0 in the first quarter and then allowed a touchdown pass from Zach Collaros to Nic Demski that made it 18-0 Winnipeg. Ottawa trailed at half after a 47-yard field goal 18-3. They cut into the lead more early in the third quarter with another Lewis Ward field goal, but Winnipeg extended their lead with another Collaros touchdown pass to make it 25-6 going into the fourth.

Ottawa opened the fourth with Lewis Ward's third field goal of the day. Then, late in the fourth quarter Brandin Dandridge picked off the ball and returned it for a touchdown. After the two-point conversion, it was a one-score game. With nine seconds left, Dustin Crum ran the ball in from 12 yards and then converted the two-point conversion to tie the game. Next, in overtime, the defense held Winnipeg to a field goal, which set up the Dustrin Crum 29-yard touchdown run to win the game.

Meanwhile, if Calgary could guard against a punt return, they would have blown out the Roughriders. They were up 20-10 at the half, with the only touchdown for the Roughriders being a 67-yard punt return. In the third quarter, the only scoring was a 94-yard punt return by Mario Alford, the second of the day. Then, after a Dedrick Mills touchdown in the fourth quarter, Mason Fine entered the game for the Roughriders. He threw two touchdowns, the last one putting the Roughriders up one with 36 seconds left. That was just enough time. Rene Paredes hit his third field goal of the game as time expired to get the win.

Both games now enter this game at 2-3. Calgary won the first meeting in Ottawa, scoring 11 points in the second half while limiting Ottawa to just three for the win.

Here are the RedBlacks-Stampeders CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: RedsBlacks-Stampeders Odds

Ottawa RedBlacks Roughriders: +4.5 (+100)

Calgary Stampeders: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How To Watch RedBlacks vs. Stampeders

TV: TSN/CBSSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The RedBlacks Could Cover The Spread

Dustin Crum was amazing in his first start for the Red Blacks. Now on their fourth quarterback of the season, the RedBlacks turned to Crum for this game. First, he had to enter the game two weeks ago against Hamilton. Coming in due to injury, Crum went 14-21 for 149 but two interceptions. The impressive part of his game was on the ground though, as he ran for 91 yards in the loss. Then, he got the start. It was 26-42 passing for 261 yards and a pick. Still, he did it on the ground once again. He ran for 74 yards for two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Crum improved on the league's worst passing offense. He raised their average by nearly nine yards per game, but they are still last in the CFL in passing. They also sit ninth in the CFL in total yards per game, and eighth in points per game this year. A big part of Crum's game has been on the ground. The Ottawa rushing attack ranks second in the CFL, with Crum already having 172 yards on the ground. De'Monte Tuggle leads the way with 176 yards on the ground and a score this year. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry on the season. When he returns, which could be this game, it will be a dangerous combination.

Justin Hardy has shown some flashes of being a reliable wideout. He has been targeted 41 times this year, leading to 25 receptions and 240 yards. He was the top target for Crum last year, but he still does not have a touchdown on the year. The big play guy has been Quan Bray. He only has seven receptions, but is averaging 21.86 yards per reception.

The defense will also need to step up in this one. The RedBlacks have the third-best defense in terms of yards per game while having the second-best in terms of scoring defense. They do a solid job of getting to the quarterback, sacking quarterbacks 17 times for 127 yards. They also have six interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and four fumble recoveries on the season.

Why The Stampeders Could Cover The Spread

For Calgary, would love to find a way to finish more drives. Rene Aredes kicked three field goals last week and now has 13 on the season. They are right now fifth in the CFL in yards per game, and fifth in rushing yards. Still, they sit sixth in points per game, and a huge issue is the passing game, which is seventh in yards per game. Jake Maier is coming off his best game of the year. While he did throw an interception for the fifth straight game, he threw two touchdowns, the most in a game this year. He added 315 yards on over 70 percent passing.

The offense is led at wide receiver by DeVontres Dukes and Reggie Begelton. Dukes has 24 receptions on the year for 268 yards. He has just one touchdown on the year and 99 yards after the catch. Further, he is by far the most target receiver but barely leads in receptions. Meanwhile, Begelton has 325 yards on the season but has yet to find the endzone. The big play threat has been Malik Henry. Henry has 228 yards on just 14 receptions. He has been a big yards-after-the-catch player, leading the team with 171 yards after the catch.

In the running game, it is all about Dedrick Mills. In three games this year, he has 309 yards on 58 attempts. That gives him an average of 5.33 yards per carry and he has also scored three times. Last week was one of his worst games of the year. While he did find the endzone, he ran 11 times for just 36 yards.

On defense, the Stampeders have struggled against the run. They rank seventh in the CFL in rushing yards per game. This could be an issue in this game, as they face a solid rushing offense. They are also sixth in the league in points allowed per game but are fourth in total yardage allowed.

Final RedBlacks – Stampeders Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to Dustin Crum. If he can repeat the performance he had last week, the RedBlack will stay in this game. If not, they will need to find a way to keep it low scoring. This should be a low-scoring game, with both teams being better on the ground. With that, take the under and the points with the RedBlacks

Final RedBlacks – Stampeders Prediction & Pick: RedBlacks +4.5 (+100) and Under 45.5 (-115)