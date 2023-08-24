For the second time this month, the Calgary Stampeders face the Toronto Argonauts. It is time to continue our CFL odds series with a Stampeders – Argonauts prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Last time out for the Stampeders it was a close one-point loss. It was a field goal-heavy game in that one. At half time, each team had hit a pair of field goals and it was 6-6 at half. After back-to-back Rene Paredes field goals, and then another one by Winnipeg's Sergio Castillo, the first touchdown of the game was scored to close the third quarter. Demetrio Houston picked off a pass and brought it 65 yards back for a score, which would be the deciding factor. The Blue Bombers would walk out with a 19-18 win over Calgary.

Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off a bye. Last time out, it was a win over the RedBlacks. It was a high-scoring affair. The RedBlacks took an early 10-point lead capped off by a Dustin Crum touchdown. Then, Chad Kelly joined in. He threw the next two touchdown passes before Dylan Crum answered back to make it 17-14 in favor of Ottawa in the second. Chad Kelly threw another touchdown, but then a pick-six. Before the end of the half, Cameron Dukes ran one in to make it 28-24. In the second half, a punt return for Toronto gave them a ten-point lead, but Dustin Crum made it a three-point game. From there, Toronto would add ten more points to take the 44-31 victory.

At the start of the month, these two teams faced a defensive battle. Calgary took that game, aided by a Michael Griffin fumble return for a touchdown to win 20-7.

Why The Stampeders Could Cover The Spread

For the Stampeders, it has been a struggle on offense this year. They are seventh in the CFL in yards per game, while sitting sixth in rushing and seventh in passing. This has led to them sitting sixth in the CFL in total points. The offense is led by Jake Maier. Maier leads the CFL with 2,398 yards. He has struggled in the last three games though. He has not passed for over 200 yards in any of the last three games, while also not throwing a touchdown pass. This year, Maier has thrown eight touchdown passes but leads the CFL with 12 interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Stampeders have Dedrick Mills to help them on the ground. He is fourth in the league with 540 yards on the ground this year and is rushing for 4.9 yards per attempt. This year he has two games in which he is over 100 yards and he has scored three times. Mills is doing a great job of taking care of the ball as well as he does not have a fumble yet this year. He did not see the ball a lot last week. It was just five carries for him for 23 yards. That may need to change. The last time he faced Toronto, he went for 27 carries and 137 yards in the game.

The wide receivers for this squad are solid, led by Reggie Begelton. Begelton is sixth in the CFL in receiving Yards at 611 yards this year. He is averaging 67.9 yards per game receiving and has two games in which he has gone over 100 yards receiving. Still, he has yet to find the endzone this year. Last time out Begelton had four targets, but just two receptions for 41 yards. He struggled to make anything happen after the catch as well, with just five yards after the catch in the game. The second wide receiver is DeVontres Dukes. He has 494 yards this year and has scored twice.

The defense is led by linebacker Micah Awe. Awe leads the league with 70 tackles this year, while he also has a sack, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. The Stampeders also have Mike Rose. Rose is fourth in the CFL this year in sacks with seven and has a forced fumble as well. Still, the defense has allowed plenty of points this year. They are sixth in the CFL in points allowed, even though they are fourth in yardage. They only have six interceptions on the year and need to find a way to produce more turnovers.

Why The Argonauts Could Cover The Spread

Toronto enters the game with one of the top offensive units in the CFL. They are averaging 33.5 points per game this year, which leads the league. They also have the second-most yards per game led by the fourth-best passing attack per game and the third-best rushing attack in terms of yards per game. The offense is led by Chad Kelly. He sits fourth in the CFL in passing yards with 2,298 yards. Last time out, it was a four-touchdown performance for him. He has 13 touchdowns on the season and has thrown just five interceptions. He has one of the best touchdowns to interception ratio in the league.

Chad Kelly has also made an impact on the ground this year. While sitting with 129 yards rushing, he has scored five times. Still, A.J. Ouellette is leading the way for Toronto on the ground. He has 549 yards on the ground this year, which is good for third in the CFL. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and has four scores. His four touchdowns are tied for third in the league this year, just one behind the league lead which is shared by Chad Kelly.

Kelly has also done a solid job spreading the ball around, and he has had to. Many wide receivers this year have been hurt or limited in practice and missed some games. Six different receivers have a touchdown and over 200 yards this year. Cam Phillips leads the team in receptions. With his 28 receptions, he has 449 yards and a score on the year. Leading the way in touchdowns is DaVaris Daniels. He has 497 yards receiving, with five touchdowns this year. Daniels is coming off a huge game in which he went for six receptions, 180 yards, and three touchdowns.

The defense needs to come through in this game. While they are third in rushing yards allowed per game, they are eighth in passing yards allowed per game and sixth in total yards per game. Still, things have worked out for Toronto. They sit fourth in points allowed per game. They get good pressure up front, led by Folarin Orimolade, who has six sacks on the season. The pressure also leads to turnovers. Robertson Daniel has picked off four passes this year, which is good for second in the CFL. He has also scored a touchdown. Meanwhile, Royce Metchie and DeShaun Amos also have scored this year, leading to the most touchdowns scored by a defense this year.

Final Stampeders-Argonauts Prediction & Pick

Toronto is going to be out for revenge in this game. They have lost just one time this year, and that was to the Stampeders. The Stampeders normally have a lot of trouble scoring, and have to settle for field goals. If they do not score a lot here, expect Toronto to put plenty of points on the board.

Final Stampeders-Argonauts Prediction & Pick: Argonauts -10.5 (-110)