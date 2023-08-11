It is a West Division clash as the Calgary Stampeders face off with the British Columbia Lions. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Stampeders – Lions prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Stampeders are coming off a win over the previously undefeated Toronto Argonauts. They took an early lead in the game on a Tommy Stevens one-yard run. That was big for Calgary, as they have often settled for field goals when close to the end zone this year. After a Chad Kelly 76 yard touchdown pass to end the Quarter, the Clagary defense shut things down from there. In the second quarter, they recovered a fumble for a touchdown and added a Rene Paredes field goal. They would add another one in the third and would win 20-7.

Meanwhile, British Columbia was embarrassed by the Blue Bombers. The Blue Bombers got up early, hitting two long passes in the first six minutes of the game to give them a huge lead. First, it was a 71-yard pass from Zach Collaros to Dalton Schoen for a score. Second, was a 57-yard pass from Collaros to Kenny Lawler which led to a 14-1 lead at the end of the first. Collaros would add another touchdown pass in the third quarter, this time to Nic Demski, and backup Dru Brown would add another one to Dalton Schoen to give the Blue Bombers a 50-14 win.

Here are the Stampeders-Lions CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Stampders-Lions Odds

Calgary Stampeders: +6.5 (-110)

British Columbia Lions: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stampeders vs. Lions

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Stampeders Could Cover The Spread

The Calgary offense was finally able to get in the end zone. A week after they kicked seven field goals, they scored a touchdown. On the year, they are fourth in points scored, while also sitting fourth in yards per game and rushing yards per game. The Stampeders are fifth in passing yards per game. The main point scorer has still been their kicker. Rene Paredes is third in the CFL in kicking points this year, and second in field goals attempted and field goals made. He has only attempted 12 extra points though, one of the fewest among the regular kickers in the league.

The offense is led by Jake Maier. Maier is second in the CFL with 2,077 yards while also sitting second in yards per game with 259.6 this year. Maier also has three 300-yard games this year, which is also second in the CFL. He has thrown eight touchdowns this year, but he has struggled with turnovers. He has thrown 11 interceptions this year, which is the most in the CFL.

Meanwhile, the Stampeders have Dedrick Mills to help them on the ground. He is second in the league with 483 yards on the ground this year and is rushing for five yards per attempt. This year he has two games in which he is over 100 yards and he has scored three times. Mills is doing a great job of taking care of the ball as well. He does not have a fumble this year and is one of just two backs over 250 yards without a fumble this year.

The wide receivers for this squad are solid, led by Reggie Begelton. Begelton is sixth in the CFL in receiving Yards at 537 yards this year. He is averaging 76.7 yards per game receiving and has two games in which he has gone over 100 yards receiving. Still, he has yet to find the endzone this year. That has been the job of DeVontres Dukes. Dukes is the most target wide receiver on the team with 62 targets this year. That has led to 38 receptions for 456 yards and two scores.

The defense is led by linebacker Micah Awe. Awe leads the league with 62 tackles this year, while he also has a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble. The Stampeders also have Mike Rose. Rose is third in the CFL this year in sacks with six and has a forced fumble as well. This defense is solid up front, which has led to a good pass rush, and a second-ranked passing defense. Still, they are sixth in points allowed per game. If they can do what they did last week, they should be in line for a win.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The British Columbia Lions have one of the biggest stars in the league-leading their defense. Mathieu Betts leads the CFL in sacks this year with ten, while also having one pass deflection. The defense for the Lions has been great this year. They are first in the CFL in yards per game, and first in points against per game. They are second in rushing yards per game, while also sitting fourth in passing yards against per game.

Meanwhile, the offense has been solid. They are third in terms of yards per game, and third in points per game. The Lions are seventh in rushing but have the third-best passing attack in the CFL. Vernon Adams is expected to be back for the Lions in this one. That should be a huge boost for this offense. On the year he is completing over 70 percent of his passes, while he has thrown for 1.548 yards. He also has nine touchdowns on the year, but he has been picked off eight times. He also can do some work on the ground. Adams has 107 yards on the ground this year with a touchdown.

On the ground, the Lions are led by Taquan Mizzell. He has 413 yards on the ground this year, good for seventh in the CFL. Mizzell averages over five yards per carry but has rushed for over 100 yards in a game just once this year. He has yet to score this year as well, but he has done a good job taking care of the ball. Mizzell is the other running back in the CFL with over 250 yards on the ground without a fumble.

The receiving core is led by Alexander Hollins. He has 474 yards this year, with two touchdowns. Hollins has 34 receptions as well, good for 13.9 yards per reception. He has not had a 100-yard game yet this year though, so he will be looking to eclipse that mark for the first time in this one. Meanwhile, Dominque Rhymes has just 22 receptions for 316 yards this year, but he has found the end zone five times, tied for the most in the CFL.

Final Stampeders – Lions Prediction & Pick

This should be a really good game, but the Lions got embarrassed the last time out. Receivers for the Blue Bombers were able to find open space and make the Lions pay. Reggie Begelton and DeVontres Dukes should be able to do the same. If the Stampeders can finish drives in this game, they will win it. With getting nearly a touchdown in this one, they are the pick for this game.

Final Stampeders – Lion Prediction & Pick: Stampeders +6.5 (-110)