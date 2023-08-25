The Hamilton Tiger-Cats look to rebound from a loss as they face the British Columbia Lions. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with a Tiger-Cats – Lions prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Last time out, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats gave the Edmonton Elks the first win of their season. The Tiger-Cats struggled on both sides of the ball. Tre Ford threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to give Edmonton the leag, but the Tiger-Cats answered with a two-yard James Butler touchdown. Still, they missed the extra point and were down one. Edmonton would score two more times in the second quarter, and take a 21-9 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Tiger-Cats offense ground to a stop. They managed just a single in the second half and would fall 24-10.

The Lions also come in off a loss, falling to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. The defense for the Lions struggled in the game, allowing Jacob Dolegala to throw for three touchdowns while they gave up 34 points. They were down 31-13 going into the fourth quarter and attempted to stage a comeback. Vernon Adams threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, but they missed a two-point conversion. With under three minutes left in the game, the Lions kicked a field goal to make it a two-point game, but the Roughriders would answer with a field goal of their own to win it.

Here are the Tiger-Cats – Lions CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Tiger-Cats – Lions Odds

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: +10.5 (-115)

British Columbia Lions: -10.5 (-105)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tiger-Cats vs. Lions

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Tiger-Cats Could Cover The Spread

The Tiger-Cats need to figure out how to score. They have struggled on offense a lot lately, including last week. They are right now sixth in the CFL in yards per game, while sitting eighth in rushing and fifth in passing. Still, they are 8th in the CFL in points per game and score just 18.9 points per game. It is expected to be Taylor Powell at quarterback once again for the Tiger-Cats. He has 749 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception on the year. Last time out, he completed over 75 percent of his passes, but that was for just 218 yards and no touchdowns.

The ground game may have to be a big part of this one to keep it close. James Butler leads the team on the ground this year. He is fifth in the CFL in rushing yards with 529 yards and has two 100-yard games. Still, he has scored five times on the ground this year. That is tied for the league lead with Chad Kelly. Last time out it was another 100-yard game for him. He ran for 114 yards on just 14 carries and a touchdown.

On the receiving end, the Tiger-Cats do not have any major studs. Jame Butler is tied for the team league in receptions this year with 36. That has led to him coming away with 309 yards receiving. Meanwhile, Terry Godwin also has 36 receptions for 447 yards. Tim White leads the team in receiving with 504 yards and two scores.

The Tiger-Cats need a good game on defense in this one. They are night now ladt in the CFL in points allowed per game. They are seventh in total defense, but eighth against the rush. Jameer Thruman leads the team in tackles with 55. That is good for fourth in the CFL, while he also has three sacks this year. Malik Carney has five sacks, which is good for a tie for eighth in the CFL. Meanwhile, Richard Leonard has three interceptions, which is good for tied for fifth in the league.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions come into the game with a good offense. They are third in terms of yards per game, and third in points per game. The Lions are ninth in rushing but have the best passing attack in the CFL. The passing attack was led by Vernon Adams. He is third in the CFL with 2,325 yards this year, while also having 16 touchdowns this year. That is just behind Zach Collaro who has two more games than him. He also has five 300-yard games this year, which leads the league.

On the ground, the Lions are led by Taquan Mizzell. He has 470 yards on the ground this year, good for seventh in the CFL. Mizzell averages 4.8 yards per carry this year but has just one game over 100 yards on the season. He does a solid job taking care of the ball, not having a fumble this year, but he has also not scored a touchdown this season. He only rushed seven times last week, for just 15 yards, so he will be looking to rebound in this one.

Alexander Hollins leads the team in receiving this year. He has 715 yards this season, which is third in the league. He also has four touchdowns and averages over 70 yards per game. Meanwhile, Keon Hatcher has 657 yards this year, averaging 93.9 yards per game. He has two games over 100 yards this year, while also scoring three times.

It is all about defense for the Lions. They are the best in the CFL in points per game and yards per game on defense while sitting second in rushing yards and passing yards The defense is led by Mathieu Betts. He leads the CFL with 11 sacks this year, while also forcing two fumbles and deflecting a pass. The Lions also have Garry Peters who has three interceptions this year, tied for fourth in the league. He has also deflected seven passes, which is good for third in the league.

Final Tiger-Cats – Lions Prediction & Pick

This game is a complete mismatch. The defense for the Tiger-Cats is bad, while the offense for the Lions is solid. Vernon Adams should have a good game against a rough pass defense. Meanwhile, the Tiger-Cats offense is one of the worst in the league, while the Lions have the best defense. This game seems destined for a blowout, as the line suggests. Still, 10.5 points is not enough in this one. Take the Lions.

Final Tiger-Cats – Lions Prediction & Pick: Lions -10.5 (-105)